The four-time champion has proven time and again that Max Verstappen can fight his way to the front – not just in individual races, but also over the course of a season. The Red Bull Racing star therefore always causes his rivals concern, as McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed in Las Vegas.

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“He’s an incredible talent,” enthused the American. “He’s as good as almost anyone we’ve ever seen in Formula 1, in my opinion. He hardly ever makes mistakes. Difficult conditions seem to play right into his hands – just think back to Brazil,” he said, referring to the 29-year-old Dutchman’s latest comeback, in which he drove from the back of the grid to second place in São Paulo.

“There are many drivers about whom you can say that we don’t need to worry if they receive a penalty or have to start from the very back. But when it comes to Max Verstappen, you’re left with a furrowed brow for as long as he’s on the track,” explained the 55-year-old.

Verstappen also makes a strong impression outside of Formula 1, Brown went on to explain: “He’s simply a fantastic driver,” he said, praising the 74-time Grand Prix winner. “It’s just brilliant to watch him race, and I also like the fact that he attends other races on his weekends off – he’s a real racer. I consider him a special talent; you rarely see that sort of thing, and it really is something quite special.”

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