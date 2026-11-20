Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio has shown impressive pace at the recent MotoGP events. He was one of the fastest riders in the practice sessions and sprint races – but on Sundays, he just couldn’t quite make it into the top places. The Italian is determined to change that over his final two race weekends with the VR46 Racing Team.

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‘Diggia’ laid the foundations for this on Friday – on the spectacular rollercoaster circuit at Portimão, he set the second-fastest time in qualifying. He was just 0.082 seconds behind his Ducati team-mate Alex Márquez.

“I’m happy! The feeling on the bike has been very good since this morning,” said Di Giannantonio after securing direct entry into Q2. “Compared to recent years here, everything was much easier. The bike’s balance is also different compared to last time. It was a good day.”

Di Giannantonio on the Aprilia’s cornering behaviour: “There’s nothing we can do about it”

Di Giannantonio set his fastest time a few minutes before the end of the 60-minute session. He didn’t risk another attempt to improve on it. “Once I knew I was through to Q2, I decided to call it a day. This track is treacherous and if you crash… it’s great fun, but it’s also very dangerous. It was good to put in a fast lap without too much effort.”

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The Aprilia riders were quick too. Three of them – Marco Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin – also secured direct entry into Q2. In some sections of the circuit, you could see just how well the RS-GP handles in the corners. “Good for them,” smiled Di Giannantonio. “There’s nothing we can do about it. We’re trying to squeeze everything out of our package. We’ve got our weapons – we’re trying to make the most of them.”