After setting the fastest time in free practice, Aprilia factory rider Marco Bezzecchi went on to clock further fast laps hours later. For the majority of the one-hour session on a track that was cooling down steadily, the rider with start number 72 topped the timesheets. It was also Bezzecchi who was the first to break the 1:38 mark. By the end of this crucial session, no fewer than eleven MotoGP riders had achieved this feat.

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The rider from Rimini, who will continue to ride for Aprilia for the next two years and is the only rider – alongside team-mate Jorge Martín – with a theoretical chance of winning the title, improved the fastest time several more times. However, in the final five minutes, Bezzecchi was overtaken by two Ducati customer bikes. Fabio Di Giannantonio was 0.090 s faster, whilst Alex Márquez was 0.172 s quicker. Fun fact: in the 2026 qualifying session, Bezzecchi was 0.034 s faster than on his pole-setting lap a year ago.

It’s a tight race at both ends of the field: the top 10 are within 0.4 seconds of each other

But the time gaps towards the back of the field remained very small too. There was certainly no room for complacency – Marc Márquez lost a tenth in sixth place, and Jorge Martín was also just 0.23 seconds slower by a tenth.

Marco Bezzecchi nevertheless summed up the opening session at the spectacular circuit positively: “The aim was to get off to a good start to the event and confirm our strong foundation on this track – and we managed that in every respect; fortunately, the feeling was good right from the start.”

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Taking a look at the fast Ducati riders, Bezzecchi analysed the situation matter-of-factly: “I’d say I was roughly on the same level in qualifying as I was this morning; the Ducati lads did a good job and found a bit more. I’m still having a few problems, particularly in the third and final sector.”

Marco Bezzecchi Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Marco Bezzecchi © Gold and Goose Photography

Despite the cool temperatures, the World Championship third-place rider had no complaints about the conditions. “Admittedly, I’d have liked it to be a bit warmer, but getting the tyres up to temperature quickly is generally always an issue here. I don’t see that as a problem, though.”

Looking ahead to qualifying and the two races, Bezzecchi remained cautious in Portugal too. “It’s still a bit early for a definitive plan – but we’ve got our data and will try to build on that to improve further. As far as the tyres are concerned, things are looking good too; we’ve got several options.

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It’s got to be fun – Bezzecchi entertained the spectators watching on the screens

As an added bonus, Marco Bezzecchi provided a laugh on the track in front of the screens. Whilst riding behind, ‘Bez’ had waved several times at the rear-view camera on Marquez’s bike – and, whilst riding at a perfectly respectable pace, the ‘Victory’ sign was shown on the screens.

Ahead of the sprint, Marco Bezzecchi still has a theoretical chance of winning the title. Easy to remember, but highly unlikely: if Marco Bezzecchi wins the last four races and Marc Marquez comes away empty-handed in all of them – then this year’s MotoGP champion will be Bezzecchi.