Alex Márquez set the fastest time in Friday’s MotoGP qualifying session at Portimão. With his fastest lap of 1:37.350, he came close to his brother Marc’s lap record. Ducati team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio came closest to AM73, with the Italian just 0.082 seconds off the pace.

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“The good thing is that the pain has gone,” explained Alex Márquez, the 2025 Portimão Sprint winner. “But it’s definitely true that I’m still lacking a bit of muscle strength – that’s where I’m limited. That’s why I didn’t do too many laps in the afternoon before the qualifying session. I wanted to get straight into Q2 so that I don’t have to use up any extra energy on Saturday.”

Alex Márquez: “I just have to survive here”

Marquez emphasised: “The team has helped me a lot; we’ve only done short stints. But I am a bit worried about the long race.” The 30-year-old also shook out his hand once during FP1 this morning. “You’re quite restricted in your leather suit. I just have to survive here. I’ll have to listen to my body tomorrow. I’ll also have to keep working on it after Valencia.”

Commenting on his performance, Alex Márquez said: “I’m still having problems in a few places, such as in the heavy braking zone before Turn 1 and during the quick changes of direction – I can’t be as precise there as I’d like to be. I was surprised when I saw the number one on my board this morning. In the afternoon, I managed a decent lap under a lot of pressure.”

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“I think Aprilia has a bit more up its sleeve here than we do with the Ducati,” the Spaniard is certain. “We can be up front over a single lap, but over the long distance Marco (Bezzecchi) is extremely strong. He’s three tenths faster than everyone else – he’s flying round the track here! But the track is just brilliant. I told the team we should try to cut across before Turn 1, like Toni Elias once did at Estoril – but doing that here before Turn 1 isn’t a good idea.”