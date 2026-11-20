Aprilia Racing took the lead on Friday morning at the start of the Portuguese Grand Prix. Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin were only slightly faster than the Marquez brothers, but the team from Noale had once again proved itself to be determined and competitive.

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In the afternoon, the riders took to a dry track under cloudy skies. Air temperatures of a manageable 17 degrees were reported at the start of the one-hour qualifying session for the premier class. The shared goal of the 22 MotoGP riders was to secure a place in the top 10 for direct entry into the second qualifying session.

For the clear World Championship leader and title favourite Marc Marquez, it was not just about securing a good starting position for his next chance to clinch the title in Saturday’s sprint race; Marquez had to get through the session without injury at all costs.

The event’s longest session was just six minutes old when the marshals had to rescue Iker Lecuona, standing in for Bagnaia, after he crashed at Turn 3. The Spaniard escaped without serious injury but lost valuable time as the GP26 was no longer roadworthy. Meanwhile, Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi had once again emerged at the front of the field. Second place had been taken by a charging Diogo Moreira, but the Brazilian also went down in Turn 4 shortly afterwards.

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Notably, Moreira was followed by two further Honda riders: Johann Zarco and Luca Marini. Also in the top 10 early on were Ai Ogura, Jack Miller, Fermin Aldeguer, Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez – representing all five manufacturers.

Marco Bezzecchi Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Marco Bezzecchi © Gold and Goose Photography

World Championship leaders Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin were among those without a Q2 spot in the first quarter of an hour. In first place, Bezzecchi had set the fastest time at 1:38.3 mins. This left the Italian still 1.1 seconds off the lap record (1:37.226 mins), held by Marc Marquez.

After 20 minutes, the championship leader stepped up the pace, moving up to eighth place. However, the fastest Ducati rider was Fabio Di Giannantonio. The VR46 rider got faster with every lap, eventually overtaking Bezzecchi at the top of the timesheets after 25 minutes with a time of 1:38.001 minutes. Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini also made a big leap forward – the Italian moved up to third place behind Bezzecchi.

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Fabio Di Giannantonio Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Fabio Di Giannantonio © Gold and Goose Photography

Bezzecchi, for his part, wasn’t about to settle for P2 for long. Halfway through the session, ‘Bez’ clocked the event’s first 1:37 lap. As in FP1, Jorge Martin followed suit late but decisively. In eighth place, the number 89 rider was once again ahead of Marc Marquez. The competitiveness of the Aprilia RS-GP was demonstrated by the Trackhouse duo, who had moved up to third and fourth with Fernandez and Ogura.

After a lengthy stop in the Ducati Lenovo pits, Marc Márquez set off again. On the out-lap, Márquez was followed by Bezzecchi. The Aprilia rider proved to be a joker, waving cheerfully at the rear-view camera of Márquez’s Ducati.

Things continued to go badly for Iker Lecuona, as the Superbike rider crashed again – and once more in Turn 4. Once again, the stand-in rider had to walk off the track during this crucial session. Meanwhile, the first riders took to the track on the soft Michelin tyres. Acosta edged past Bastianini to reclaim the top spot among the KTM riders.

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With 15 minutes on the clock, Marc Marquez launched his first attack. The number 93 missed Bezzecchi’s time by just 0.034 s. In his wake, rookie Diogo Moreira moved up to fifth place. Now under 1:38 as well – Pedro Acosta set the third-fastest time. Gresini youngster Aldeguer pulled off a surprise, with the youngest rider in MotoGP moving into the lead.

In the final stages, the order in the top 10 changed almost completely once again. Suddenly, the top three were Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez. Marc had already slipped back to sixth. Jorge Martin was only in 14th place. It wasn’t until four minutes before the chequered flag that the ‘Martinator’ set off on his final push. He moved up the field, but his time of 1:37.7 was only enough for 10th place. Alex Márquez then once again topped the session: 1:37.350, the fastest time for the returnee and winner of the last sprint race at Portimão. ‘AM73’ missed the lap record by a tenth.

Marquez-Verfolger Jorge Martin (Aprilia) in Portimao Foto: Gold and Goose Marquez-Verfolger Jorge Martin (Aprilia) in Portimao © Gold and Goose

There was more applause for Jake Dixon. The Honda reserve rider was faster than Luca Marini and finished in 16th place. Johann Zarco did even better, steering the RC213V to 5th place behind KTM hero Acosta. With Bezzecchi (3rd), Marquez (6th) and Martin (10th), the World Championship elite fought their way into Q2 as a united group. The narrow time gaps were remarkable: Martin, in tenth place, was just 0.408 s off the pace – Dixon, in 16th, was one second off.

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