Taken in isolation, there have been more impressive results from Aprilia’s MotoGP riders than at the MotoGP Sprint in Portimão – for example, at Mandalika in Indonesia, when the top four finished on RS-GP bikes from Noale. And yet the sprint race in the Algarve will go down in the company’s history as the event that brought the project its greatest success to date since entering MotoGP in 2015.

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When Marco ‘Bez’ Bezzecchi crossed the line as the winner and, seconds later, Jorge Martín in fifth place, the MotoGP Team World Champion was Aprilia Racing for the first time. It is the 55th world championship title for the racing division based near Venice.

Early successes with Espargaró, Viñales and Albesiano

Looking back at the MotoGP project, which was initially spearheaded by Romano Albesiano, it all began in 2021 with the first podium finish in the premier class. The rider on the RS-GP was Aleix Esparagaro, who, like Albesiano today, races for Honda in MotoGP. In 2023, Aprilia Racing then secured its first one-two victory at the Catalan Grand Prix, with two RS-GP bikes on the podium in both the sprint race and the Sunday race.

However, it was only a year ago that a quantum leap was achieved, when Marco Bezzecchi kicked off a remarkable winning streak. The Italian led for 121 laps without interruption in GP races – a record. Fabiano Sterlacchini, who joined Aprilia Racing alongside Bezzecchi and Martin in the winter of 2024/2025, also played a key role in this improvement.

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In 2026, the success really took off. Not only are Marco Bezzecchi and Marco Bezzecchi – who have secured no fewer than 38 podium finishes to date – now regulars at the podium ceremonies. With the successful customer team Trackhouse Racing, the project has now been expanded. Thanks in part to the performances of Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez, the chances are good that the World Championship titles in the Constructors’ Championship will also go to the Aprilia unit, which is part of the Piaggio Group.

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Record-breaking rides and a double home victory at Mugello

The icing on the MotoGP cake from Aprilia’s perspective was the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. In FP2, the top speed record passed to Aprilia. Jorge Martin was clocked at 368.6 km/h. Hours later, Marco Bezzecchi equalled that time in Q2 of the same Grand Prix, and on Sunday Aprilia Racing celebrated a flawless one-two finish.

Emotionaler Höhepunkt: Triumphaler-Italien-GP in Mugello Foto: Aprilia Racing Emotionaler Höhepunkt: Triumphaler-Italien-GP in Mugello © Aprilia Racing

In November 2026, shortly before the World Championship finale, Aprilia Racing secured the team title, which Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola commented on at length: “Aprilia Racing has grown year on year thanks to the commitment of everyone in Noale. Whilst the riders were undoubtedly crucial, this world championship title must be shared with everyone who believed that we could become the best team in MotoGP. Furthermore, the MotoGP team title is equivalent to the Constructors’ Championship in Formula 1, where the points of both riders are added together, and that should make the strength of our company even clearer to us. Congratulations to everyone, and a special thank you goes to the Piaggio Group for believing in us. Our growth continues – 55 is a fantastic figure, but we have no intention of stopping here.”

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The message from the head of racing in Noale is unambiguous. For despite an extraordinary improvement in performance across the entire project, the lead in the most important classification of the Riders’ World Championship was lost to Marc Márquez – and Ducati.