Max Verstappen is racking up one top result after another, but things aren’t quite as rosy as they seem. At the Brazilian Grand Prix in Interlagos, the Dutchman finished second behind winner Lando Norris; it was his eighth consecutive podium finish – in fact, his eleventh if we exclude the retirements in between (a crash at Zandvoort, a spin following a rear wing failure at Silverstone).

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But even in Brazil, there were signs that something wasn’t quite right. During the cool-down lap of the thrilling race at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, the driver with 74 Grand Prix wins to his name said over the radio: “My God. 85 per cent of the race in this bloody car.”

Later, after securing his eighth consecutive podium finish, Max explained: “Of course second place is nice, but not like this. The car was a disaster, unbelievable! I’ve never experienced handling like that before, neither on a wet nor a dry track. It was really awful.”

“After switching to the soft tyres, the car was oversteering like mad in the fast corners. Suddenly, the car was really difficult to drive. We’ll have to find out what happened there, because I’ve rarely experienced such a drastic change.”

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“Take the final corner before the start-finish line, for example: you usually take that at full throttle, no problem. But with the changed handling, I had to be very careful with the accelerator. It’s a real shame.”

“What makes me so angry is this: yes, we fought our way up from the back of the grid to second place – but I know this car has the potential to win; we should have won.”

Verstappen, now in Nevada, on his Las Vegas qualifying session: “That was my best practice session of the whole weekend. I’ve been having some very strange problems with the car since Brazil. And no, unfortunately I can’t talk about them. How fast I am in each session depends on how serious these problems are and how well I can adapt. I just have to try and get used to it as best I can.”

“Of course we have to try and sort it out, but I’m not sure how quickly we’ll manage that. In all likelihood, I’ll have to live with it until the end of the season.”

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At the press conference after qualifying, when asked if he could go into a bit more detail about these difficulties, Max said: “No, I’m sorry.”

Speaking to Dutch journalists, Verstappen added: “We’re not talking about a balance issue here, that much I can say. There’s simply something wrong with the car, and we can’t fix it. We know where this problem is coming from, but we can’t solve it. This is the second time in a row we’ve had these difficulties. I can’t say any more than that.”

“It’s also got nothing to do with the handling, which changes as tyre wear increases or as fuel levels drop. The feel of the car just isn’t what I need.”

Verstappen does, however, clarify that the difficulties aren’t linked to any particular type of corner (slow, medium, fast). “I’m struggling with it everywhere and have to adapt. It’s not easy. It’s not dangerous either, just unpleasant. After the improvements to the car, I was able to drive more the way I’m used to, but that went out of the window in Brazil, and it’s no better here in Las Vegas either.”

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