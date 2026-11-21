The MotoGP Sprint at the spectacular Portimão Autodromo delivered a massive surprise on Saturday afternoon as the race finished in drizzling rain. Until one and a half laps from the end, everything looked like it was going according to plan for the Márquez family. Marc, in third place, was on course for his eighth MotoGP World Championship title. What’s more, Alex was shadowing his brother at a respectful distance and keeping the pack – including Pedro Acosta, Fabio Di Giannantonio and, in particular, Jorge Martin – at bay.

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When the drizzle began to fall more heavily in the upper section of the circuit, brother Marc ended up in the gravel just outside Turn 7, barely eight kilometres from securing his tenth World Championship title – whilst Alex crossed the finish line in third place on his Gresini Ducati. After the celebrations, the 30-year-old was in no mood for more. Alex seemed irritated. “Everything was under control,” confirmed his current team-mate in the Parc Ferme, commenting on the course of the race.

Alex went on to say: “Marc was a bit faster than me. But I also tried to put the pressure on. I think it happened in Turn 7.” After that, there was a lot of commotion and uncertainty amongst the chasing pack. Alex Marquez confirmed: “After Marc’s crash, I was riding really slowly for a few turns. Of course, I didn’t want to crash – but I also wanted to secure my position at the finish.”

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At the finish line, amidst the chaos of the final kilometres, Alex still managed to secure third place – an important result, particularly with regard to the Constructors’ Championship, which is also still up for grabs. “I then told myself I had to step up the pace again and secure a podium finish. After spending quite a long time at home, third place feels really good right now,” said the rider, who is eighth in the World Championship standings, in his final statement on Saturday.