In qualifying for the Portimão Grand Prix, it was looking like a really strong Saturday for Fabio Di Giannantonio. Whilst the weather in the Algarve fluctuated between drizzle and a dry track, the Roman rider secured third place on the front row for his VR46 Ducati. However, he was already 0.622 seconds off Marco Bezzecchi’s pole record.

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‘Diggia’s’ attack on Marquez came to nothing

He got off to a decent start, but still slipped back to fourth place behind Raul Fernandez on the first lap, right behind championship leader Marc Marquez. He showed the championship leader little respect: on lap 2, he dived in on the inside whilst braking for Turn 2, but Marquez countered immediately and reclaimed his position. Shortly afterwards, Alex Marquez overtook Di Giannantonio on the inside, leaving him suddenly stuck in the middle of the chasing pack.

Then things happened in quick succession. First, Pedro Acosta (KTM) overtook him under braking, which Jorge Martin also took advantage of to find a way past the Italian. ‘Diggia’ engaged in a back-and-forth battle with the Championship runner-up, which went in Acosta’s favour as he managed to put a few metres between himself and Martin. Although Di Giannantonio moved up a place following Marquez’s crash, in the final laps Ai Ogura – of all people, his direct rival for fifth place in the World Championship – also overtook him. In the end, he finished seventh, his worst result of the entire group.

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Di Giannantonio could have achieved more – an apology to VR46

Di Giannantonio made no excuses after the sprint. “Today it’s entirely my fault,” he made clear. “We had a good bike, the team did a fantastic job, and my start was good too. But then I lost my rhythm.”

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It had nothing to do with a lack of self-confidence. He listed the chain of events himself: first the attempt to overtake Marc Marquez, then his brother Alex overtook him. Whilst preparing to attack Alex Marquez, Acosta and Martin came up behind him; just before Turn 4, he nearly rear-ended Acosta and Martin slipped past. “I made so many small mistakes, but at this level, they all add up to a poor result.” He had already apologised to the team.

Dangerous rain showers – always over a different section of the track

When it started to rain harder, he rode more cautiously. He knew full well that a moment of lack of concentration would end his race. “I started to ease off the pace a bit.”

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What made it particularly tricky was that the rain kept moving. First it hit the corners where Marquez crashed; a lap later, corners 9 and 10; and later on, “the final lap in the last sector was completely wet. It was a tricky race.” He didn’t look at the pit board, but simply waited for the chequered flag. In the World Championship, Di Giannantonio remains sixth with 285 points, 13 points behind fifth-placed Ai Ogura.