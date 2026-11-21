Fans at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit were left amazed at the end of the third free practice session: ‘Is this actually a race already?’ They witnessed a fierce battle between Verstappen and George Russell at the end of the long Strip straight, complete with a collision!

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Max Verstappen on the radio: “He pushed me off!” – George Russell on the radio: “Hahaha, just having a bit of fun, aren’t we?”

The race stewards found it less amusing: they issued Max Verstappen with a warning, which is defined as a penalty in the Formula 1 regulations.

Gerd Ennser (Germany), Loic Bacquelaine (Belgium), Tonio Liuzzi (Italy) and Steve Pence (USA) in their reasoning: ‘The race stewards are of the opinion that the change of direction by Car 3 whilst braking was unforeseeable and contributed to the situation in which Car 63 was forced to swerve inwards to avoid contact. Whilst the stewards did not consider the manoeuvre serious enough to warrant a more severe penalty, they concluded that changing direction whilst braking in these circumstances fell below the expected standard of driving – hence a warning.”

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Canadian Jacques Villeneuve (55) also watched the heated duel; the eleven-time Grand Prix winner and 1997 Formula 1 World Champion, speaking as an expert for our colleagues at Sky, assessed the incident as follows: “For us spectators, it was naturally exciting. However, I’d prefer it if we saw such wheel-to-wheel duels in the Grand Prix, not in free practice. Ultimately, it was completely unnecessary.”

“If you’ve lost your position on the track, as in that situation between Russell and Verstappen, then that’s just the way it is. George was overtaken and that’s that.”

“Russell then tried to regain his position, which was an unnecessary risk. As a driver, you really have to be careful there – you don’t want to make an enemy of Max Verstappen.”

“The really explosive thing is this: everyone in the paddock knows that the two of them can’t stand each other, and yet these two, of all people, are now starting from the front row of the grid for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. That’s going to be really thrilling.”

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“Generally speaking, as a Formula 1 driver, you shouldn’t overtake someone like that in practice if they’re just about to start a fast lap. But in the Brit’s defence, I must also add – did Russell even know that? Was he informed? Or was he about to start a fast lap himself? The fact is: situations like this aren’t exactly easy to assess.”