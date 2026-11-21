Everything went wrong for Fabio Quartararo in qualifying for the Portimão Grand Prix. In Q1, Diogo Moreira’s (LCR-Honda) violent highside caused a red flag, after which the Yamaha star was unable to set another fast lap – resulting in 20th on the grid. “Starting from near the very back doesn’t help. That was a huge penalty for us,” said the Frenchman, clearly annoyed. Yet he was certain: “My pace was much faster than 20th place.”

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With the Yamaha, progress can only be made by brute force

He proved it in the sprint race. By the end of the first lap, Quartararo was 16th; by the third lap, he was already 12th: he overtook Luca Marini and Jack Miller, whilst Fermin Aldeguer and Diogo Moreira were forced into the pits with technical problems. Then he was stuck behind Bagnaia’s replacement, Iker Lecuona. “I was two or three tenths faster, but couldn’t make a move,” the Frenchman lamented. The crashes involving Johann Zarco, Brad Binder and, finally, Marc Márquez propelled him up to ninth place. On the final lap, he finally overtook Lecuona. In the wet, Quartararo overtook him at Turn 8 and held on to a 0.685-second lead to the finish. That earned him 2 World Championship points; with 81 points, he is 14th in the World Championship standings.

He didn’t get much help from his Yamaha in the process. With a top speed of 345 km/h, he was about 8 km/h slower than the competition in the sprint. He overtook Miller in Turn 1, because “it’s the only bike I can keep up with on the straight.” Otherwise, he had to overtake “where you wouldn’t normally expect anyone to be”, such as in the middle of Turn 14 or in Turn 8. “I had to attack aggressively. It was fun in the first few laps.” It was only when the track started to get damp that he was able to take more risks behind Lecuona.

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Quartararo believes: Marquez still had reserves

Quartararo found Marc Marquez’s crash strange: “He wasn’t over the limit.” It was almost impossible to gauge just how wet the track really was: “In Q1 I thought it was wet, but it was dry. You see the drops, but you never know how wet the track will get.” When asked about the kerbs, which were very slippery, he had a racing lesson at the ready: “The first thing they teach you as a child is: don’t ride on the white line when it’s wet or drying out.”