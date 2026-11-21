Pedro Acosta narrowly missed out on the podium in the MotoGP Sprint at Portimão . As the top KTM rider, the Spaniard finished in fourth place, just 0.3 seconds behind Alex Márquez on the Gresini Ducati . For a long time, Acosta was stuck behind Fabio di Giannantonio. When he finally managed to get past him halfway through the race, Aprilia rider Jorge Martin also seized the opportunity to overtake the VR46 Ducati rider.

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“I didn’t really enjoy it,” Acosta explained after the race. “I spent the whole race trying to get really close to di Giannantonio. But we got the most out of it. In the rain, I took a bit more of a risk to try and make it onto the podium. That wasn’t possible, because Alex simply had a bit more to offer than we did – especially on the soft tyres. But I’m satisfied.”

Highs and lows for the KTM RC16

Acosta is noticing progress when braking. “The bike is better now. We’ve made a few changes, and I can now brake very late,” reported the KTM works rider. “I do lose a bit on acceleration, but I can make up ground under braking. The long final corner is still a disaster. Up to Turn 10 or 13, the lap is actually quite okay. After that, the bike becomes very unstable; both tyres wobble badly on the downhill section.”

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Acosta has been struggling with these issues in this section for some time. “I lose a lot of time from Turn 11 to 15. It was like that even when I first rode the MotoGP bike here,” he explained. “I can barely lean the bike over on the downhill sections. Losing half a second there is simply too much. But unfortunately, that’s the way it is.”

Acosta had secured sixth on the grid in qualifying. His assessment of this was succinct: “In Q2, I simply wasn’t fast enough myself.” Acosta was also concerned about the violent highside suffered by LCR Honda rider Diogo Moreira in Q1. The Brazilian had been thrown from his bike whilst travelling at high speed. “Moreira was really lucky! It’s the sort of mistake that can happen when you’re taking big risks to get into Q2,” said Acosta. “We’ve seen very serious injuries from crashes like that in the past. He was really lucky.”