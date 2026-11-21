Pedro Acosta: “The final corner is still a disaster”
Pedro Acosta was just three tenths of a second off the podium in the MotoGP Sprint at Portimão. The KTM now brakes better, but the Spaniard continues to lose a lot of time in the final sector.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Pedro Acosta narrowly missed out on the podium
“I didn’t really enjoy it,” Acosta explained after the race. “I spent the whole race trying to get really close to di Giannantonio. But we got the most out of it. In the rain, I took a bit more of a risk to try and make it onto the podium. That wasn’t possible, because Alex simply had a bit more to offer than we did – especially on the soft tyres. But I’m satisfied.”
Highs and lows for the KTM RC16
Acosta is noticing progress when braking. “The bike is better now. We’ve made a few changes, and I can now brake very late,” reported the KTM works rider. “I do lose a bit on acceleration, but I can make up ground under braking. The long final corner is still a disaster. Up to Turn 10 or 13, the lap is actually quite okay. After that, the bike becomes very unstable; both tyres wobble badly on the downhill section.”
Acosta has been struggling with these issues in this section for some time. “I lose a lot of time from Turn 11 to 15. It was like that even when I first rode the MotoGP bike here,” he explained. “I can barely lean the bike over on the downhill sections. Losing half a second there is simply too much. But unfortunately, that’s the way it is.”
Acosta had secured sixth on the grid in qualifying. His assessment of this was succinct: “In Q2, I simply wasn’t fast enough myself.” Acosta was also concerned about the violent highside suffered by LCR Honda rider Diogo Moreira in Q1. The Brazilian had been thrown from his bike whilst travelling at high speed. “Moreira was really lucky! It’s the sort of mistake that can happen when you’re taking big risks to get into Q2,” said Acosta. “We’ve seen very serious injuries from crashes like that in the past. He was really lucky.”
Seen already?
Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox
Results Championship Standings