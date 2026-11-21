Qualifying didn’t go to plan – Jorge Martin couldn’t manage better than 7th place. Whilst his rivals Marc Marquez and team-mate Marco Bezzecchi both started from the front row, the ‘Martinator’ had to battle it out with other competitors. To stay in the title race, he could not afford to lose more than one position to Marc Marquez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right from the start, things went brilliantly for the Noale-based team. Marco Bezzecchi shot into the lead, Marquez lost second place to Trackhouse rider Fernandez, and Jorge Martin immediately closed the gap to fourth place and Fabio Di Giannantonio. But in the chaos of the opening laps, Martin strayed from the ideal line on several occasions – and found himself back in P7 after the first phase of the race.

Jorge Martin: “I tried to move up the field early on, but I battled with Pedro for a long time. Right at the start, I also tried to gain places on the outside, but that didn’t work. I felt that we’d made some progress compared to Friday and were very close to the podium places in terms of pace. So it was a good race, finishing fifth.”

On the crucial point that Jorge Martin also remained in contention for the World Championship following Marc Marquez’s crash on the penultimate lap, the compatriot of the rider who crashed held back: “Marc had it in his own hands, but the race was complicated. When I saw him go off, all I could think about was making sure the same thing didn’t happen to me on the next lap. That spot in Turn 7 was definitely the most dangerous.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin continued: “It was very unfortunate for Marc – I really thought he’d make it. But now we’ve got another chance, which of course makes me very happy too.”

It’s also clear after the sprint that it’s not quite enough to be right at the front. “I’m still a bit short, particularly in acceleration. I’m losing too much coming out of several corners. That’s down to me as well – I’ll try to optimise my riding style even further so that it suits Portimao even better.”

Jorge Martin wrapped up with a joke and a comment on the earlier start time: “I’m used to spending hours having lunch – today I had to really get a move on. Maybe that was my problem too…”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The World Championship standings after the extraordinary sprint: with 62 points still up for grabs, Jorge Martin now trails Marc Marquez by 55 points. Meanwhile, his victorious team-mate has closed the gap from behind. His lead over Bezzecchi is now down to just seven points.