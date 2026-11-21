It was in difficult conditions, of all things, that Marco Bezzecchi achieved his long-awaited breakthrough: starting from pole position, the Aprilia works rider secured his first Saturday victory of the season in the MotoGP Sprint at Portimão . Whilst light rain turned the closing stages into a tightrope walk and saw Marc Marquez, who was on course for the title, crash out , Bezzecchi remained error-free. At the finish line, he was 8.4 seconds ahead of his Aprilia team-mate Raul Fernandez .

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“I’m so happy, really happy. Up until now, the sprint races have been more of an ordeal for me,” Bezzecchi admitted in the parc fermé. “That’s why I’m delighted with this result. I have to say a huge thank you to the team. They never doubted me and always made me feel confident. Today was our day.”

The Italian also attributed the fact that he had to wait until the penultimate race weekend for this success to his own shortcomings. “I’d had opportunities in earlier races. Sometimes I made a mistake, sometimes I crashed, or something else got in the way of my chances. On other occasions, I simply wasn’t quick enough,” he explained. In Portimão, however, he knew the pace would be right: “I just had to stay fully focused. I managed to do that.”

Impressively confident on soft tyres

Bezzecchi had laid the foundations with his work on the soft tyres. His aim was to build up a race pace that would enable him to challenge for the sprint victory. He had already underlined his strength in qualifying with a record-breaking lap. “My first attempt was already decent. With the second tyre, I knew I had to risk everything. That’s exactly what I did. Fortunately, it went well,” said the pole-setter.

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In the sprint, however, a delicate touch was required in the closing stages. The light rain wasn’t falling with the same intensity everywhere and was therefore difficult to gauge. “At the start, the rain wasn’t particularly heavy. When it came back towards the end, that was still the impression you had in your mind,” said Bezzecchi, describing the danger. But then he felt the chill on his shoulders and saw more and more raindrops on the windscreen.

In his view, simply slowing down everywhere was also risky. “With this front tyre, it’s very difficult to maintain the temperature on this track,” explained Bezzecchi. He therefore kept up the pressure in the sections where conditions were easier to gauge. “When I saw the rain, I just tried to get through the affected sections. It wasn’t easy, but luckily it went well for me.” By his own account, he didn’t experience a moment of panic like Marquez did.

Runner-up spot back within Bezzecchi’s reach

Thanks to Marquez’s crash one and a half laps from the end, Bezzecchi remains mathematically in the title race. To achieve this, however, he would need three more miracles: he would have to win Sunday’s Grand Prix as well as the Sprint and Grand Prix in Valencia, whilst Marquez would have to score no points in any of those races. The battle for second place in the World Championship is more within reach. After the sprint, Bezzecchi is now just seven points behind his team-mate Jorge Martin.

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For Aprilia, Saturday had already resulted in one title win: the works team secured the team championship ahead of schedule. In the Constructors’ Championship, the gap to Ducati has also narrowed to three points. Bezzecchi dedicated the success above all to the people behind the project. “Everyone at the factory – the engineers, Massimo (Rivola), Fabiano (Sterlacchini) and Paolo (Bonora) – work so hard. They deserve this title – and even more,” he said. “Let’s try to keep working with focus and give them even more.”

For Sunday, Bezzecchi intends to stick to his approach so far. First, he said, they’ll have to wait and see what the weather brings; then it’ll be a case of keeping their concentration high. However, he didn’t give away any clues about his strength in the fast final corner. When he heard that Fernández had