Las Vegas: 5 drivers with penalties – here’s what the starting grid looks like now
No fewer than five of the 22 Formula 1 drivers are set to receive grid penalties for the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to the fitting of new engine components. Here’s a look at the starting grid.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The FIA, the world governing body for motor sport, has confirmed what had been hinted at over the past few days: Five drivers will lose their positions following the Las Vegas qualifying session and face grid penalties – because new engine components have been fitted to their race cars that exceed the permitted allocation for the 2026 season.
Most notable is the penalty for Kimi Antonelli, who set the fastest time in the final practice session: instead of starting from his eighth pole position, he will start from P6. His car features a new turbocharger.
Oscar Piastri set the seventh-fastest time in qualifying, but he drops back to P17; this is also due to the fitting of a new turbocharger. For the Australian, this results in a ten-place grid penalty because that is the standard penalty for fitting an additional engine component; if a driver (such as Kimi) fits an additional part for a second time, the penalty is reduced to five places.
Carlos Sainz (Williams) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) will also be set back ten places. Haas driver Oliver Bearman will even be set back – on paper – 35 places.
Consequently, this is the order that is most likely to apply for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, a team may also decide to let the driver start from the pit lane.
Las Vegas starting grid
1 Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
2 George Russell, Mercedes
3 Lando Norris, McLaren
4 Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
5 Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
6 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes (5 places back)
7 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
8 Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9 Franco Colapinto, Alpine
10 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
11 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
12 Nico Hülkenberg, Audi
13 Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
14 Alex Albon, Williams
15 Rafael Câmara, Haas
16 Sergio Pérez, Cadillac
17 Oscar Piastri, McLaren (10 places back)
18 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
19 Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
20 Carlos Sainz, Williams (10 places back)
21 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin (10 places back)
22 Oliver Bearman, Haas (35 places back)
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