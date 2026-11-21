Time and again, riders have found themselves moving from the World Championship to a national championship towards the end of their careers. In the recent past, we’ve seen Toni Elias, Xavi Fores, Loris Baz and Danilo Petrucci compete in the US MotoAmerica series, whilst last year Scott Redding returned to the BSB. And the IDM can look forward to former World Championship riders such as Marcel Schrötter, Lucas Tulovic and Markus Reiterberger, to name but a few.

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In 2027, we’ll see two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista either in MotoAmerica or the British Championship – should his plans in the US fall through . “I still have a lot to offer the world of motorsport,” emphasised the veteran in an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, having found no place left for him in the World Championship. “Imagine if I could be fighting for wins in America or Britain – that would be something special for me too. People would know that I’ve switched championships, with different circuits and formats. If I continue to fight and give my all for victories, that would be very good for my image. But having a rider like me would also be great for the championship. So both sides would benefit. I’m thinking about what I could achieve in a championship like that and how it could grow through my participation. Ultimately, for me, it’s about being able to fight for victories in races – no matter which championship it is.”

During his disappointing 2026 World Championship season , some people forgot what Alvaro Bautista has achieved in his career. In the 125cc class, he secured eight victories and became World Champion in 2006. In the 250cc class, he claimed a further eight Grand Prix victories and finished as runner-up in the 2008 season. He has also achieved a great deal in the Superbike World Championship: with 63 victories, he is the most successful Ducati rider across all classes. In addition to his World Championship titles in 2022 and 2023, he finished in the top three in the World Championship on three further occasions, secured a total of 129 podium finishes, started from pole position ten times and set the fastest lap in the race on 57 occasions.