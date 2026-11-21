Bautista is aware of his value – and believes in a win-win situation
When internationally renowned riders switch to a national championship, it significantly raises the profile of that series. Two-time Superbike champion Álvaro Bautista from Spain is well aware of this.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Time and again, riders have found themselves moving from the World Championship to a national championship towards the end of their careers. In the recent past, we’ve seen Toni Elias, Xavi Fores, Loris Baz and Danilo Petrucci compete in the US MotoAmerica series, whilst last year Scott Redding returned to the BSB. And the IDM can look forward to former World Championship riders such as Marcel Schrötter, Lucas Tulovic and Markus Reiterberger, to name but a few.
In 2027, we’ll see two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista either in MotoAmerica or the British Championship –
During his
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