Let’s hope this isn’t a bad omen: Cadillac driver Sergio Pérez had to face his first scrutiny from the FIA race stewards even before the first kilometre of the race had been driven. The reason: the Mexican had arrived 22 minutes late for the press conference on Media Day.

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This press conference normally lasts only about 25 minutes, so the Mexican missed the main media session; Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) took part in the question-and-answer session as a pair. Pérez ended up having to ‘stay behind’ on his own after he arrived. FIA press conferences are compulsory for drivers. Anyone who fails to fulfil their media obligations may face a penalty ( as was the case with George Russell, who left the circuit immediately after the race in Mexico ).

Sergio Pérez’s chaotic start to the F1 weekend in Qatar

Pérez had to appear before the race stewards to explain his lateness. He was in luck: he was cleared of any wrongdoing. For the Cadillac driver, the Qatar weekend had, in fact, got off to a rather chaotic start.

According to the race stewards’ ruling, Pérez explained that his flight to Doha had been delayed due to an “insurance issue”, meaning he had only landed an hour before the media session was due to start. And then Pérez also got stuck in a traffic jam because, as he stated, several roads on the way to the circuit had been closed. The stewards accepted as a mitigating factor that other people on their way to the circuit had also been held up for the same reason. Pérez’s Cadillac team also noted that they had kept the FIA media team informed of the delay as it unfolded. In view of the circumstances, the stewards decided against imposing a penalty on Pérez.

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Pérez still faces grid penalty for Qatar GP

Speaking of Pérez and the race stewards, however: because Pérez caused a collision with Rafael Câmara in Las Vegas, he has been handed a five-place grid penalty for his next race (the Qatar Grand Prix). So, he was cleared of any wrongdoing regarding the delay – but Pérez has a penalty all the same.