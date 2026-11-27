Valentino Rossi retired from MotoGP after the 2021 season, and this weekend, at the season finale in Valencia, we will see Marc Marquez compete in a race for the very last time. Over the past 25 years, these two exceptional riders have won seven and eight world titles respectively in the premier class; they have shaped the championship not only through their successes but also as characters and personalities.

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When preparations for the 2027 season enter their decisive phase at next Tuesday’s test in Valencia – with 18 of the 22 MotoGP bikes having a different rider to this year – Marc Márquez will no longer be among them. The 33-year-old informed Ducati of his retirement on Thursday evening in Valencia; since then, the top managers at the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer have been racking their brains over who might succeed him in the factory team. The obvious solution would be to transfer Fermin Aldeguer or Superbike champion Nicolo Bulega from VR46 to Lenovo; both already have a contract with Ducati.

Marc Marquez’s retirement marks the end of an era

On Friday lunchtime, Marquez held a press conference at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo – where only half the media representatives could fit into the room – and revealed his reasons for stepping down. Fellow riders, team members, fans, reporters and the staff at promoter Liberty are in agreement: Marc Márquez’s retirement marks the end of an era. It will take years to fill the void left by the Spaniard.

Stefan Bradl Foto: Gold & Goose Stefan Bradl © Gold & Goose

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For Stefan Bradl, a MotoGP expert at ServusTV since 2017 and, from 2027, sports coordinator at Honda Racing Corporation , it was obvious that Márquez was giving his future some thought; the Bavarian had even expected him to retire . He subsequently paid him every respect for this courageous decision.

“It’s not just Ducati that has a problem; the whole championship has been taken by surprise because the superstar is leaving,” Bradl noted in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. “And he’s done so in a manner truly worthy of a champion – I’ve never seen a retirement at this level carried out in such a way before. A Schumacher or Valentino Rossi didn’t manage it; Roger Federer did to some extent, but not with this kind of style. Off the top of my head, I can’t think of anyone – Nico Rosberg didn’t have that charisma. I’m delighted for Marc that he managed to announce his retirement at the very peak of his career. That must have been incredibly difficult for him. The whole of MotoGP will have to regroup; we need a new superstar. Everyone will have to come to terms with that first.”

Stefan Bradl: “What we need are rivalries”

“What we also need is a rivalry like the one between Rossi and Márquez, between Nadal and Djokovic, or between Hamilton and Vettel,” added the 2011 Moto2 World Champion. “Greatness can only emerge from a rivalry, as we saw with Marquez, Rossi or Lorenzo. History is made when the right ingredients are in place.”

There were more reasons for him to retire than to carry on. Stefan Bradl on Marc Márquez

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“The last few months have taken a massive toll on Marc; I can tell just by looking at him because I know him well,” Bradl concluded. “I know when he’s under pressure and when he’s putting on a brave face. And I can tell when he’s handling media work or PR engagements with ease. He’s a professional, not just on the bike, but also with the media – the way he plays with them and deals with them. He’s a prime example of how a top-level sportsman markets himself at this level. There were more reasons for him to retire than to carry on, even though he really enjoys racing. It was his life; he was immersed in this sport 24 hours a day. He’ll now have to think about what he’ll do at home.”