The World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) is currently booming. Although a number of manufacturers have recently announced their withdrawal from the Hypercar class, two newcomers – McLaren and Ford – will be joining the series in 2027. This means that eight manufacturers will still be competing for the overall title. New technical regulations are due to come into force in 2030. These are intended to eliminate the differences that currently still exist between LMH and LMDh-specification Hypercars. The aim is therefore to establish a single set of regulations for all WEC Hypercars.

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This could potentially mean that the so-called Balance of Performance (BoP) – which uses various classifications to bring the race cars to a uniform lap time level – could be dispensed with. “It is, of course, still too early to talk about the 2030 regulations, as we are currently sitting round the table with our competitors – and we certainly do not agree on all the proposals that have been put forward,” explains Antonello Coletta (Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti at Ferrari). “My dream is not to see any BoP in the new regulations – or at least a greatly reduced BoP. But as I said, it’s still quite early days for that. Before we tackle the issue of BoP, we need to discuss other technical parameters. We’ll be having another meeting before the end of the year. This is a crucial phase at the moment, because if we have good regulations in place for 2030, there’ll be another golden age in endurance racing.”

Ferrari competed with the 499P from 2023 to 2026. With great success: they won the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times. In 2025, the Italians also secured both World Championship titles. From 2027, its successor is set to take to the track. The Ferrari is built to LMH regulations and features, for example, a hybrid system on the front axle. As things stand, however, this will come to an end under the 2030 regulations, as the rulebook is expected to include a small hybrid system on the rear axle.

For Ferrari, this is naturally a significant disadvantage compared to its rivals in the LMDh camp, who are already competing with a hybrid system on the rear axle. It is also a disadvantage in terms of costs – whilst the LMDh teams may be able to carry over some components from their current race cars for 2030, Ferrari will have to completely rethink its approach, as Coletta explained to SPEEDWEEK.

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“The new 2030 regulations will differ from the current ones. We at Ferrari therefore have no chance of retaining parts of the current car,” said Coletta. “One of the aims in drawing up the regulations is to reduce costs, or at least keep them the same. It is important for everyone to draw up a sound business plan.”

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Coletta also wants the 2030 race cars to continue to have various differences between them, at least in some areas – and for the regulations not to become too uniform. “We should also retain some differences. Otherwise, there’s no challenge in testing parts that we can later incorporate into future road cars. That, at least, is our philosophy. But I also understand that this isn’t the philosophy shared by some other manufacturers.”