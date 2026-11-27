MotoGP season finale in Valencia: Where the practice sessions and races will be shown
This weekend sees the final Grand Prix of the 2026 MotoGP season take place in Valencia. SPEEDWEEK.com provides an overview of when and where you can follow the sessions in the premier class, Moto2 and Moto3.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
As well as the
Twelve selected events from the premier class of motorbike racing will be broadcast live and free-to-air on DF1 in 2026; digitally, these races can be viewed on the streaming services ServusTV On and Red Bull TV, which are also accessible on any modern TV set. Highlights will be shown for the remaining races.
This weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix is one of the events that will be broadcast live in Germany. On Saturday,
In Austria, ServusTV is providing free coverage of the MotoGP World Championship via its linear and digital channels, including Red Bull TV. On Saturday,
RSI will broadcast the MotoGP qualifying session on LA2 on Saturday from 10.45 am. From 12.40 pm, the qualifying sessions for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, as well as the MotoGP Sprint, will be shown. At 4.30 pm, LA2 will show a repeat of the Moto3 qualifying session. From 1.20 am, repeats of the MotoGP Sprint and the Moto2 qualifying sessions will be shown. On Sunday, LA2 will broadcast the Moto3 race from 10.55 am. At 1.00 pm, a recorded broadcast of the Moto2 race will follow, and from 1.50 pm, the MotoGP race will be broadcast live. At 3.05 am, a repeat of the premier class Grand Prix will be shown.
RTS2 will broadcast the MotoGP Sprint live on Saturday from 2.55 pm. On Sunday, the channel will show the MotoGP race from 1.50 pm.
Due to the granting of secondary broadcasting rights, coverage may occasionally be available via providers not listed here. Furthermore, given the variety of transmission and reception technologies, as well as the specific choice of provider and its channel line-up, it can only be determined on a case-by-case basis whether MotoGP can be received legally.
Schedule for the Motul Grand Prix of Valencia (CET):
Friday, 27 November:
09.00 – 09.35 (35 mins): Moto3, FP1
09.50 – 10.30 (40 mins): Moto2, FP1
10.45 – 11.30 (45 mins): MotoGP, FP1
1.15 pm – 1.50 pm (35 mins): Moto3, Practice
2.05 pm – 2.45 pm (40 mins): Moto2, Practice
3.00 pm – 4.00 pm (60 mins): MotoGP, Practice
Saturday, 28 November:
08.40 – 09.10 (30 mins): Moto3, FP2
09.25 – 09.55 (30 mins): Moto2, FP2
10.10 – 10.40 (30 mins): MotoGP, FP2
10.50 – 11.05 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 1
11.15 – 11.30 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 2
12.45 – 13.00 (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 1
1.10 pm – 1.25 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 2
1.40 pm – 1.55 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 1
2.05 – 2.20 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 2
3.00 pm: MotoGP Sprint (13 laps)
Sunday, 29 November:
09.40 – 09.50 (10 mins): MotoGP, warm-up
11.00: Moto3 race (20 laps)
12.15 pm: Moto2 race (22 laps)
2.00 pm: MotoGP race (27 laps)
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