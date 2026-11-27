As well as the official website motogp.com, Sky Sport also broadcasts all 22 race weekends of the MotoGP World Championship, featuring the premier class, Moto2 and Moto3. However, both services are subject to a subscription fee. At the turn of the year from 2023 to 2024, the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV, part of Red Bull Media House, ceased its linear broadcasting operations in Germany; since then, MotoGP coverage has been provided in collaboration with DF1. From 2027, selected races will then be shown on free-to-air TV in Germany on RTL.

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Twelve selected events from the premier class of motorbike racing will be broadcast live and free-to-air on DF1 in 2026; digitally, these races can be viewed on the streaming services ServusTV On and Red Bull TV, which are also accessible on any modern TV set. Highlights will be shown for the remaining races.

This weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix is one of the events that will be broadcast live in Germany. On Saturday, DF1 will show the MotoGP qualifying session from 10.50 am. From 12.45 pm, the channel will broadcast the Moto3 and Moto2 qualifying sessions, as well as the MotoGP Sprint, live. On Sunday, DF1 will broadcast the races in all classes live from 10.20 am.

In Austria, ServusTV is providing free coverage of the MotoGP World Championship via its linear and digital channels, including Red Bull TV. On Saturday, ServusTV will broadcast the MotoGP qualifying live from 10.40 am. From 12.35 pm, the qualifying sessions for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, as well as the MotoGP Sprint, will be broadcast. On Sunday, ServusTV will show the races in all classes live from 10.20 am. ServusTV On will be on air from Friday.

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SRG holds the linear and digital rights for Switzerland and will broadcast on SRF (German), RTS (French) and RSI (Italian). On Sunday, SRF zwei will show a recording of the MotoGP race at 2.20 pm. Both Saturday’s MotoGP Sprint and Sunday’s premier-class Grand Prix will be broadcast live via the stream and the SRF Sport app.

RSI will broadcast the MotoGP qualifying session on LA2 on Saturday from 10.45 am. From 12.40 pm, the qualifying sessions for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, as well as the MotoGP Sprint, will be shown. At 4.30 pm, LA2 will show a repeat of the Moto3 qualifying session. From 1.20 am, repeats of the MotoGP Sprint and the Moto2 qualifying sessions will be shown. On Sunday, LA2 will broadcast the Moto3 race from 10.55 am. At 1.00 pm, a recorded broadcast of the Moto2 race will follow, and from 1.50 pm, the MotoGP race will be broadcast live. At 3.05 am, a repeat of the premier class Grand Prix will be shown.

RTS2 will broadcast the MotoGP Sprint live on Saturday from 2.55 pm. On Sunday, the channel will show the MotoGP race from 1.50 pm.

Due to the granting of secondary broadcasting rights, coverage may occasionally be available via providers not listed here. Furthermore, given the variety of transmission and reception technologies, as well as the specific choice of provider and its channel line-up, it can only be determined on a case-by-case basis whether MotoGP can be received legally.

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Schedule for the Motul Grand Prix of Valencia (CET):

Friday, 27 November:

09.00 – 09.35 (35 mins): Moto3, FP1 09.50 – 10.30 (40 mins): Moto2, FP1 10.45 – 11.30 (45 mins): MotoGP, FP1 1.15 pm – 1.50 pm (35 mins): Moto3, Practice 2.05 pm – 2.45 pm (40 mins): Moto2, Practice 3.00 pm – 4.00 pm (60 mins): MotoGP, Practice

Saturday, 28 November:

08.40 – 09.10 (30 mins): Moto3, FP2 09.25 – 09.55 (30 mins): Moto2, FP2 10.10 – 10.40 (30 mins): MotoGP, FP2 10.50 – 11.05 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 1 11.15 – 11.30 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 2 12.45 – 13.00 (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 1 1.10 pm – 1.25 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 2 1.40 pm – 1.55 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 1 2.05 – 2.20 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 2 3.00 pm: MotoGP Sprint (13 laps)

Sunday, 29 November:

09.40 – 09.50 (10 mins): MotoGP, warm-up 11.00: Moto3 race (20 laps) 12.15 pm: Moto2 race (22 laps) 2.00 pm: MotoGP race (27 laps)

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