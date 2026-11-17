Following the Asian and Australian tours and the race weekend in Qatar, the Motorcycle World Championship is back in Europe. The penultimate event of the 2026 season takes the MotoGP stars to the Algarve in Portugal. The rollercoaster-like circuit in Portimão has only been on the World Championship calendar since 2020 – local hero Miguel Oliveira took victory on its debut. The first Portuguese Grand Prix, however, took place back in 2012 at Estoril. In the 2021 season, the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve hosted MotoGP twice, once in April and once in November.

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The 4.592 km-long circuit has 15 corners, nine of which are right-handers and six left-handers. Spectacular slipstream battles are expected once again this year on the 969-metre-long home straight. A maximum gradient of 6.2 per cent and a maximum descent of 12 per cent give the ‘Rollercoaster’ its name.

The most successful riders at Portimão: Ducati factory rider Pecco Bagnaia won the Grand Prix in 2021 (Race 2) and 2023. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) won in 2021 (Race 1) and 2022. In 2024, the GP winner was Jorge Martin (then still riding for Ducati), whilst last year Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) won the Sunday race.

Marc Márquez heads to the Algarve with a 60-point lead over Jorge Martín (Aprilia). Marco Bezzecchi, who is still mathematically in the title race, trails by 74 points. MM93 holds all the cards in Portimão to secure his tenth World Championship title ahead of schedule. His Ducati-Lenovo team-mate Pecco Bagnaia will not be competing this coming weekend – the Italian is recovering from surgery on his right foot. Superbike runner-up Iker Lecuona will take the reins of the red Desmosedici in his place.

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Fans in Austria, Germany and Switzerland should bear in mind the one-hour time difference with Portugal. The MotoGP Sprint will therefore start on Saturday at 4 pm (CET). The MotoGP race on Sunday will nevertheless start at 2 pm Central European Time.

Schedule for the 2026 Repsol Grand Prix of Portugal (CET):

Friday, 20 November:

10.00 – 10.35 (35 mins): Moto3, FP1 10.50 – 11.30 (40 mins): Moto2, FP1 11.45 – 12.30 (45 mins): MotoGP, FP1 2.15 pm – 2.50 pm (35 mins): Moto3, Practice 3.05 pm – 3.45 pm (40 mins): Moto2, Practice 4.00 pm – 5.00 pm (60 mins): MotoGP, Practice

Saturday, 21 November:

09.40 – 10.10 (30 mins): Moto3, FP2 10.25 – 10.55 (30 mins): Moto2, FP2 11.10 – 11.40 (30 mins): MotoGP, FP2 11.50 – 12.05 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 1 12.15 – 12.30 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 2 1.45 pm – 2.00 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 1 2.10 pm – 2.25 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 2 2.40 pm – 2.55 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 1 3.05 pm – 3.20 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 2 4.00 pm: MotoGP Sprint (12 laps)

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Sunday, 22 November: