Ferrari is not starting the Formula 1 race weekend in Las Vegas in red, but – unusually – in black with yellow accents – at least on the team kit worn by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc and on their racing suits. The unusual colour choice is the result of a collaboration with Puma and is intended to reflect the floodlit atmosphere in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton to sit out an F1 practice session

Lewis Hamilton will begin the Grand Prix weekend a few hours later than Leclerc: in the first free practice session early on Friday morning our time, the seven-time world champion will sit out for 60 minutes. Ferrari junior driver Dino Beganovic will take part in his fourth and final rookie practice session of the season. He has already driven at Barcelona, Spielberg and Interlagos. Each team must allocate four Friday practice sessions to young drivers per season, with each regular driver having to make way twice.

What’s still at stake for Ferrari in the F1 season finale

For the Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, the final three races are still about securing their positions in the Drivers’ Championship. Hamilton currently sits one place ahead of Leclerc in fourth. Both still have a chance of finishing as runners-up in the Drivers’ Championship, trailing the current second-placed driver, Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), by 18 and 30 points respectively. In addition, the Scuderia is aiming to secure second place in the Constructors’ Championship. Ferrari are 95 points ahead of Red Bull Racing – with a maximum of 129 points still up for grabs per team.

How Ferrari prepared for Las Vegas

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur on his team’s approach: “The Las Vegas Grand Prix marks the start of the season’s final triple-header. The street circuit on the Strip has some very distinctive features: long straights, sections requiring heavy braking, and the added challenge of racing in very low temperatures. It will therefore be crucial to get the tyres into the correct operating range. We know these are key factors for performance, and we’ve focused on them in our preparations. As always, the priority will be to make the most of every part of the weekend and achieve the best possible result for the team.”

Advertisement