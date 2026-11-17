Following a phenomenal 2025 season in which it secured two World Championship titles (the Constructors’ Championship and the Drivers’ Championship for Lando Norris), McLaren is having a mixed 2026. The Papaya team is currently fourth in the Constructors’ Championship but could still challenge Red Bull Racing (currently 17 points ahead) with a strong run of results to finish the season. McLaren CEO Zak Brown has now revealed which trick he has learnt from tennis star Novak Djokovic that helps him deal with setbacks.

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Speaking to Sky in the UK, Zak Brown said: “The sport is so fiercely competitive, and as far as the top four teams are concerned – to beat a Red Bull, a Mercedes or a Ferrari, you have to be bloody good. That just spurs me on even more. We won 14 races last year. We’ve won three this year. Madrid – could have, should have, would have.” He is referring to the Spanish Grand Prix, in which Lando Norris was on course for victory, but then Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) got lucky with the safety car and snatched the Grand Prix win.

Brown: McLaren fell short of expectations in 2026

Brown: “So it was a year in which, in my opinion, we fell short of our potential overall, but we’re learning from it. That makes us stronger.” Lando Norris won in Budapest, Zandvoort and Interlagos. Instead of challenging for the World Championship, he is fighting for second place as a long shot (currently sixth in the World Championship).

Zak Brown has taken a leaf out of professional tennis player Novak Djokovic’s book on how to deal with such situations. Brown reveals: “Novak Djokovic is a good friend of ours, and he’s very inspiring. When people say certain things to me, they stick in my mind. And he said: ‘You can’t control your feelings – you feel how you feel – but you can control how you react to them.’ So, when it comes to the emotions you feel when you don’t win – as Andrea says: no ‘poison pills’ – you simply sit back, take a deep breath and say to yourself: ‘You know what? It’s happened, so let’s move on and win.’ And that makes the victory feel all the better.”

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