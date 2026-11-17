Dream team becomes a reality: Beatriz Neila alongside Paola Ramos at Hadden Racing
Hadden Racing only entered the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship this year, but for 2027 they have signed what is likely to be the strongest rider pairing.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Because Crescent Racing has close ties with Yamaha – in the Superbike World Championship, team principal Paul Denning has been organising the Japanese manufacturer’s factory programme since 2016 – the switch to CF Moto as the standard bike meant the end of the English team’s involvement in the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship – WorldWCR for short.
Whilst Jones’s future for 2027 remains up in the air, the two-time world championship runner-up has found a new team: Neila has signed for Team Hadden Racing, which made its debut in the Women’s World Championship this year with Sara Sanchez and Arianna Barale.
As SPEEDWEEK.com reported on Monday, Hadden Racing has already
Surprise: Hadden Racing is even fielding a third bike on the starting grid with Arianna Barale!
Preparations for the new season are on schedule. An initial test with the CF Moto 675SR-R has already been completed at the Aspar Circuit near Valencia. The season opener takes place in Portimão from 19 to 21 March 2027.
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