Because Crescent Racing has close ties with Yamaha – in the Superbike World Championship, team principal Paul Denning has been organising the Japanese manufacturer’s factory programme since 2016 – the switch to CF Moto as the standard bike meant the end of the English team’s involvement in the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship – WorldWCR for short. This came as a shock to Beatriz Neila and her team-mate Chloe Jones, as no other dedicated team offers a better environment.

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Whilst Jones’s future for 2027 remains up in the air, the two-time world championship runner-up has found a new team: Neila has signed for Team Hadden Racing, which made its debut in the Women’s World Championship this year with Sara Sanchez and Arianna Barale.

As SPEEDWEEK.com reported on Monday, Hadden Racing has already secured the services of Paola Ramos for the coming season . The 19-year-old dominated the season finale at Jerez, taking pole position and two comfortable victories. Crashes and an injury marred the Spaniard’s first full World Championship season, which she nevertheless finished strongly in third place. Together with Neila, who is five years her senior, they are likely to be the strongest team on the grid in 2027.

Surprise: Hadden Racing is even fielding a third bike on the starting grid with Arianna Barale!

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Preparations for the new season are on schedule. An initial test with the CF Moto 675SR-R has already been completed at the Aspar Circuit near Valencia. The season opener takes place in Portimão from 19 to 21 March 2027.