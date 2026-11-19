Laurin Heinrich also clocked the fastest lap in the second practice session of the FIA GT World Cup! At the wheel of the AO by Absolute Porsche 911 GT3 R, Heinrich completed a lap in 2:14.709 minutes. In doing so, the 25-year-old from Kürnach missed the absolute lap record for GT3 cars at the Guia Circuit by just around 0.2 seconds.

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Thomas Preining took second place in another Absolute Porsche. The two-time DTM champion was 0.601 seconds behind the pacesetting Heinrich.

Kelvin van der Linde rounded off the top three in the WRT BMW M4 GT3.

After eleven minutes, Yifei Ye in the Winhere Harmony Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 hit the wall in the Solitude Esses section. The Chinese driver was able to continue the race afterwards, but then headed for the pits and returned to the track following a brief check.

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Maro Engel had the lap times from his second and third laps disallowed, as data from the torque sensors indicated that the Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 had produced too much power.

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Two minutes before the end of the session, Dorian Boccolacci in the Absolute Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R crashed heavily in the St Francisco Hill section, bringing the session to a premature end.

FIA GT World Cup Macau Practice 2 Results (Top 10):

Laurin Heinrich – AO by Absolute – Porsche 911 GT3 R Thomas Preining – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R Kelvin van der Linde – WRT – BMW M4 GT3 Dorian Boccolacci – Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R Raffaele Marciello – WRT – BMW M4 GT3 Augusto Farfus – KRC – BMW M4 GT3 Maro Engel – Craft-Bamboo Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3 Joel Eriksson – Phantom Global Racing – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Luca Engstler – Absolute Corse – Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Alessio Picariello – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

SPEEDWEEK has put together a guide on how you can follow the rest of the FIA GT World Cup race weekend in Macau.

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