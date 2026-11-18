The new US Supercross season kicks off in Anaheim on 9 January 2027 – in seven weeks and three days. Lucas Coenen underwent hip surgery on 9 November, on his 20th birthday of all days. Following similar procedures, a rehabilitation period of six to eight weeks is usually estimated.

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Progress is evident

The Belgian has since posted his first videos showing him out for a walk. But the crucial question remains: will Coenen be fit enough by early January to compete in the world’s toughest Supercross series?

Harrison remains non-committal

On the sidelines of the Red Bull KTM team presentation, team boss Ian Harrison explained that a delayed start to the season was certainly possible. “The most important thing is that Lucas is healthy and fully fit again before he returns to racing,” Harrison emphasised. “At the moment, I’d say that Anaheim 1 is still a long way off. But I’m sure he’ll be back in action soon.”

No return to the 250cc class

Harrison, however, ruled out a return for Coenen to the 250cc East Coast Championship, which starts later in the season. “I’ve thought about it. But Lucas is now a 450 rider, and we’ve signed him for that class. He’ll stay in the 450 category.”

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