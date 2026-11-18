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Reporters could hardly believe their eyes last year when McLaren, in collaboration with the auction house ‘RM Sotheby’s’, announced an unusual auction: one of the current GP cars was to go under the hammer, months before it had even been unveiled.

It was the first time that a fan with the necessary budget had been given the opportunity to buy a GP car before it had even been used in a Formula 1 race. And the well-heeled Formula 1 fans didn’t need to be asked twice. In the end, the MCL40 Grand Prix car, which Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri will be driving in pursuit of points this year, was sold for 11,480,000 US dollars (around 10.465 million euros).

And because the auction was a resounding success, the next Formula 1 car from the Woking-based team is now also up for sale. The auction of the MCL41, in which Norris and Piastri will also be competing in the premier class next year, will take place as part of the ‘Abu Dhabi Collector’s Week’, which will take place on 9 December, shortly after the World Championship finale in the desert nation.

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Be there in person as a McLaren guest at all the iconic races

The highest bidder will not only have the pleasure of owning a future GP racer comprising a chassis and powertrain from Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, and of driving it during designated demo runs and track days – supported by a team of engineers and mechanics from McLaren Racing. They will also enjoy exclusive access to the McLaren Racing team and will be invited to meet Zak Brown, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as to tour the world-famous Formula 1 factory in Woking ahead of the 2027 season.

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Furthermore, the owner of the MCL41 will be invited to the launch event and to two races, one of which will be the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. They will also be a guest of McLaren at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500.