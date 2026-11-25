As early as the 19th Grand Prix of the season in Mexico City, the two Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, squandered any chance of a strong points haul because they were battling too fiercely against one another. This led to a stern talking-to from team principal Fred Vasseur – and everyone present at the meeting insisted afterwards that this had resolved all the disagreements.

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However, at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the two team-mates once again got in each other’s way. Naturally, this led to tension in the air once more and raised many questions for Leclerc, Hamilton and Vasseur, who faces the equally difficult and unwelcome task of restoring harmony within the Maranello team.

Christian Klien: Urgent action is needed at Ferrari

Former F1 driver and current ServusTV pundit Christian Klien knows: “The way Ferrari is performing at the moment simply won’t do, and it’s not fair on the staff either. They’re throwing away a huge number of points.”

“They’ll still finish second in the Constructors’ Championship, but something has to change in the long run. The rules are there, but they’re not being followed. They urgently need to get their act together,” demands the Austrian.

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The world’s oldest F1 team doesn’t have much time to do so, as the penultimate Formula 1 race of the year takes place just outside Doha this week. Klien is certain that one driver in particular will have a very good chance of victory on the fast Lusail International Circuit.

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Sebastian Fränzschky Read More TV Program Live Lusail: FP1 FIA Formula One World Championship 27.11.2026 - 14:15

Max Verstappen: Clear favourite for the final two Formula 1 races

The 38-year-old Grand Prix veteran predicts that Vegas winner Max Verstappen will continue to set the pace: “Red Bull Racing has been the dominant force since Baku. That will remain the case for the final two races. Max will finish as runner-up in the world championship – but he doesn’t care about that. For him, only the title counts.”

Klien will be analysing the racing action in Qatar for ServusTV alongside Andrea Schlager. Commentary will be provided by Andreas Gröbl and Mathias Lauda. As well as the action on the track, viewers can also look forward to a comprehensive World Championship review of the inaugural season of the hybrid era. Furthermore, ServusTV will be looking at the tensions within the Ferrari team, which flared up again in Las Vegas, as well as those between Max Verstappen and George Russell.

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix on ServusTV and ServusTV On

Friday, 27 November 2.15 pm: 1st free practice LIVE 5.55 pm: 2nd free practice LIVE



Saturday, 28 November 3.25 pm: 3rd free practice LIVE 6.15 pm: Pre-qualifying report 7.00 pm: Qualifying LIVE 8.00 pm: Qualifying analysis



Sunday, 29 November 3.30 pm: Race preview 5.00 pm: Race LIVE 6.40 pm: Race analysis

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