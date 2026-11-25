Having secured his eighth MotoGP World Championship title ahead of schedule, Marc Marquez has had very few quiet moments in the days leading up to the season finale in Valencia. The 33-year-old Ducati factory rider attended a press conference for national media representatives on Tuesday morning in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

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Marc was also asked by the numerous journalists present about his arch-rival Valentino Rossi. The question was whether ‘Il Dottore’ had congratulated the old and new champion on winning the title. Marquez addressed this issue and made it clear: ‘Rossi didn’t congratulate me – nor did I expect him to.’

Valentino Rossi Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Valentino Rossi © Gold and Goose Photography

Marc Marquez: “I have a lot of respect for Valentino”

MM93 continued: “Valentino has given me a lot – he’s also been an inspiration to many up-and-coming riders. Of course, you don’t have to get on with everyone in the world. But I get on quite well with most of my rivals.”

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“With him, it was perhaps because we’re both born under the sign of Aquarius – he on the 16th, I on the 17th of February. That’s why we’ve had more run-ins,” explained Marquez. “I have a lot of respect for Valentino. He’s won a lot and has also done a great deal for motorbike racing.”