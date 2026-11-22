Laurin Heinrich dominated the FIA GT World Cup in Macau right up until the main race. The 25-year-old Porsche works driver started the race from pole position, but was hit by Raffaele Marciello in the braking zone before Liaboa and sent into the barrier. That was the end of the race for the lightning-fast Heinrich in the AO by Absolute Porsche 911 GT3 R. The ensuing pile-up led to the race being red-flagged.

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“We did everything right to start the first lap of the main race in Lisbon from exactly this position, and then were knocked out of the race by a desperate manoeuvre from another competitor. I am deeply disappointed, but not surprised, that someone could undo all the hard work and sweat that went into this moment without even taking responsibility for it,” said a frustrated Laurin Heinrich on social media after the race. “A win in Macau would have been the icing on the cake of my 2026 season, having already won at Daytona, Sebring, Le Mans and Suzuka this year. But ultimately, I know what I’m made of, and that this experience will drive me to become a better driver and person in the future. I’m still a long way from where I imagine myself being one day.”

BMW works driver Raffaele Marciello initially appeared unrepentant on social media following the crash. “Macau … what can I say? Only P1 counts. Personally, I don’t think my manoeuvre was too aggressive, and I managed to get through the corner. He left me a gap and then closed it when I was already alongside him – we made contact, and that’s how we crashed into the wall. So I’m not to blame for it. Fortunately, it’s 2026, and everyone has the right to express their opinion – ideally respectfully, even if that doesn’t always seem to be the case.”

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Later, in a quote in the BMW press release, Marciello appeared more conciliatory and took the blame: “I had to try something at the start, and during a manoeuvre where we were driving side by side, I crashed into the barrier. I almost made it round the bend, but in the end it didn’t work out and my car was badly damaged in the process. I was able to carry on, but unfortunately I had less power – which was already a challenge. So I just tried to help Kelvin secure the win. Of course I’m disappointed, but we’re a team. So I’m happy for Kelvin that at least one BMW won the race.”