AF Corse is preparing for the 2027 GT World Challenge Europe season and is gradually revealing details of its driver line-up. The Italian team has officially unveiled the first trio who will compete in the endurance championship next season in a Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo entered in the Silver Cup.

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For this new programme, the team led by Amato Ferrari has decided to field three young drivers: Rafael Durán from Spain, Gilles Renmans from Belgium and Leonardo Colavita from Italy.

Twenty-year-old Rafael Durán will be the key figure in this programme. The Spanish driver will compete in all ten race weekends of the top-tier GT3 series, taking part in both the Endurance Cup and the Endurance Cup. This is a major responsibility for a driver who is continuing his rise through the GT3 ranks. Durán competed this year with Rinaldi Racing in the GT World Challenge Europe, as well as with AF Corse in the International GT Open.

In the endurance races, Durán will be supported by two other young talents. Gilles Renmans, a 25-year-old Belgian driver who initially competed in karting before moving on to the Italian GT and the Ferrari Challenge. His career has seen him, amongst other things, share the track with Leonardo Colavita, whom he will now be reunited with at AF Corse.

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The 21-year-old Italian also already has some interesting experience in various racing series. After starting out in karting in the USA, he turned his attention to EuroNASCAR before moving into GT racing. His participation in the Italian GT helped him make a name for himself, particularly with a title in the GT3 Pro-Am Endurance class in 2025. He also gained his first experience in international endurance racing through his participation in the Asian Le Mans Series in the LMP3 class.