Bernd Schneider (GER) was honoured for his lifetime achievement on 19 November at the Race Night organised by Auto Bild Motorsport and Auto Bild Sportscars at Depot 1899 in Frankfurt am Main. The 62-year-old received the ‘Golden Shoe’ in recognition of his outstanding contribution to German motorsport.

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As one of the most successful racing drivers of his generation, the AMG brand ambassador made a particularly significant mark on the DTM: with five titles to his name, he remains the record champion to this day. Schneider won his last DTM championship title in 2006 – exactly 20 years ago. He also won the title in Germany’s best-known racing series in 1995, 2000, 2001 and 2003.

He also enjoyed numerous significant successes in endurance racing with cars from Affalterbach. For instance, Schneider won the 24 Hours of Spa in 1989 and 2013. In 2013 and 2016, he claimed overall victory at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, followed by another class victory in 2018. He also finished as runner-up in the 2013 Blancpain Endurance Series, now known as the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. In 1997, he won the FIA GT title in the legendary Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR.

Between 1988 and 1990, he also competed in Formula 1, but struggled with uncompetitive cars and failed to score any points. Furthermore, he qualified for the race only nine times during those years.

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The laudatory speech was delivered by Schneider’s former team-mates Christian Danner and Klaus Ludwig.