When it comes to assessing the 1000cc motorbikes that lined up on the starting grid in the last MotoGP season, there is a consensus that the RS-GP was the best. Under the leadership of Massimo Rivola and with the smallest budget in the premier class, the racing department at the Noale factory has been restructured in recent years. Engineers from various fields, including Formula 1, have joined the team. However, the finishing touches and the impetus that made Aprilia the benchmark came with the appointment of Fabiano Sterlacchini as technical director of the MotoGP project.

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SPEEDWEEK.com writer Manuel Pecino spoke to the Italian engineer about the 2026 MotoGP season.

Fabiano, you started out in the World Motorcycle Championship in 2002 – as the person in charge of performance for Ducati’s MotoGP project. You have continued to develop throughout your career. That’s right. After Ducati, there was a period when I stepped back from the world of motorcycling until I was contacted by KTM. I joined the Austrian brand as technical director of the KTM project, and since 2024 I’ve been working here at Aprilia as sporting technical director.

Let’s talk briefly about this season. Regardless of how it ends – do you think it’s been a positive season? Absolutely . Even if my opinion is perhaps only of relative importance, the figures speak for themselves: lots of wins, one-two finishes, one-three finishes and even better results. The season has been very positive. We have to believe in it right to the end, keep going and take as much as we can from it; that’s always the aim.

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Which of these figures gives you the greatest pleasure? Without a doubt , the fact that so many of our riders are up there at the front. From a technical and sporting point of view, there’s always a whole range of factors that make the difference. But the fact that so many of our riders are up there at the front means that the project is healthy and solid, has a wide reach, and that all the riders are making the most of it.

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Fabiano, was the World Championship decided more by injuries than by the technology? I don’t agreewith that . There are incredible champions who have proved they can bounce back from the difficulties they face throughout their careers and during the season. Technically speaking – and I’m repeating myself here – we’ve shown that the project works well. Then there are the events that always influence the seasons.

When you joined Aprilia, what did you expect, and what did you find that differed from your previous experiences? As I’ve often said: In the conversation I had with Massimo Rivola, our managing director – it wasn’t really a job interview, as we already knew each other and had been on opposing sides – he explained to me very openly what the situation was like, what they expected of me and why they needed my help and support. He also told me in which areas we were particularly strong. And I must say that this has been confirmed – both from an organisational and technical point of view, as well as in terms of the challenges we’re working on and constantly improving.

From a technical point of view, which is what counts most, we’ve taken a very significant step forward at many circuits where we’d previously struggled. I think that also explains why we were in contention for the title right up until the end of the championship. It’s important to avoid ups and downs and to try to maintain a consistent level of performance throughout the year.

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What was the most difficult moment of a season which, as I said, was positive overall? When we suffered a series of setbacks and it looked as though some of what we’d built up at the start of the season was at risk. That was perhaps the most difficult moment. But we stuck together and somehow managed to bounce back.

What’s done is done: ultimately, we left those points on the track. This sport doesn’t allow you to get carried away when things are going very well, nor to get bogged down when a setback occurs, because if you do, it will eventually swallow you up.

Is Aprilia now the benchmark in MotoGP? It’s always difficult to sayexactly where we stand, as that depends on the sporting aspect and the riders you have. You could say that we’re one of the two teams that, at least under equal conditions, are fighting for victory. Sometimes it’s obvious that we were better, and sometimes that the others – Ducati, that is – were better.

It’s hard to say whether we’re better than them. What’s clear is that we’re both there to fight, and that at certain times and on certain circuits we’ve shown a truly surprising level of strength – even to ourselves. The figures speak for themselves, and we need to keep working on being more competitive in certain situations.

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