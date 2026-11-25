Between 2012 and 2017, the Canadian competed in the DTM for Mercedes. Of his 84 races, Wickens won six. Wickens enjoyed his best DTM season in 2016, when he finished fourth in the overall standings. Following his move to IndyCar, Wickens quickly established himself as a top driver in the American formula championship, before suffering a serious crash at Pocono on 19 August, when his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports car went airborne and crashed violently into the safety fence.

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In the tragic accident in Pennsylvania, Wickens suffered paraplegia. His injuries included a fracture of the thoracic spine, a spinal cord injury, a neck fracture, and fractures of the tibia and fibula in both legs, fractures in both hands, a broken right forearm, a broken elbow, concussion, four broken ribs and a bruised lung. The motorsport world was shocked. But anyone who followed Wickens on Instagram soon realised that he was not prepared to accept his situation. His passion for motorsport – and for life – was simply too great.

Fighting spirit: Wickens fought his way back into active motorsport

Wickens documented his recovery process in detail. And despite his paraplegia, the first signs of success soon began to emerge. First, Wickens fought his way back onto the ski slopes. In 2022, 1,258 days after his accident, he competed in his first car race in the American IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, driving a Hyundai Elantra N TCR. A year later, he won the TCR championship in the endurance series.

In 2025, he competed in the Nürburgring 24-hour race for the first time in a Hyundai Elantra N TCR. He also competed in the sprint races of the American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2025 and 2026, driving a Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

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Now, Robert Wickens is stepping it up a notch next year and will compete in the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the first time. Together with Mason Filippi, he will line up for Hanley Motorsports in a BMW M4 GT3. Details of who will be supporting the two drivers at the five endurance races – including the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Petit Le Mans – will be announced at a later date.

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Hanley Motorsports is a newly formed team comprising personnel from the former BMW works team Paul Miller Racing and DXDT Racing, with whom Wickens has already competed in the popular American endurance series over the past two years.

The No. 42 BMW will be fitted with Wickens’ Bosch hand-control system and electronic braking system, which was originally developed for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R and is now being implemented in the M4 GT3 for the first time.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard for a long time to reach this point in my career, and I’m very grateful to everyone who has helped me achieve my goal of returning to the top tier of motorsport,” said DTM race winner Wickens. “I’m looking forward to building on the strengths that Mason and I have developed together as we head towards 2026. Robert Hanley’s vision and determination are truly inspiring. He isn’t afraid to put in the hard work needed to achieve his goals, and that’s an attitude I can really relate to. I couldn’t be more excited to get stuck in and compete in my first full season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.”

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