For much of the Las Vegas race, George Russell fought valiantly for the lead and, with it, victory. However, the British Mercedes driver made a costly mistake in the closing stages, which set him back. In the end, he had to settle for 9th place. His team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who took on the role of the main challenger to leader Max Verstappen, was not without his own mistakes either. He misjudged his approach to the final attack on the eventual winner and dropped back to fourth place. As a result, neither of the two Mercedes drivers made it onto the podium.

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The disappointment was plain to see on the faces of the Mercedes team. And even in hindsight, Toto Wolff makes no secret of the mood following the third-to-last race of the current Formula 1 season. This makes his delight all the greater that the action continues straight away this week in Qatar. The team principal knows: “The best way to put a disappointing result behind you is to get straight back out on the track.”

Despite the disappointment: Mercedes leaves Las Vegas with renewed confidence

And the Viennese took comfort in the fact that: “Things didn’t go as planned in Las Vegas, but we were right up there fighting at the front for almost the entire race – that gives us confidence. There was action the whole time and plenty of drama. It was a brilliant spectacle for the fans and has once again shown what a show F1 can put on – especially in Las Vegas, a mad place with a mad race!”

Wolff knows that another tricky task now awaits his team: “Qatar, however, will be a completely different challenge. The Lusail Circuit is merciless: fast corners, aggressive kerbs and high temperatures demand everything from the cars and drivers. Added to that is the limited tyre allocation, so there’ll be plenty to manage.”

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“The competition at the top is extremely fierce and nobody can afford to leave even a little bit of potential untapped. We know we have the performance to be among the frontrunners. Now we need to get through the weekend cleanly and ensure we leave Qatar with more points than we did in Las Vegas,” emphasises the 54-year-old.