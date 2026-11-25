In the premier class, Nadia Padovani’s Grand Prix team is aiming for a fresh start next year. Whilst they will once again be racing with Ducati, they will be fielding two new riders. Alongside rookie Dani Holgdo, the 2020 world champion, Joan Mir, has been confirmed.

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In the intermediate World Championship class, the team will continue with a familiar face. Alonso Lopez, currently eighth in the World Championship, has been re-signed by the Faenza-based team’s management. He will be joined by another Spaniard, David Munoz, who is well known from Moto3. For the past two years, the 20-year-old has been racing for Peter Öttl’s Intact GP team, securing three Grand Prix victories but also incurring a number of penalties. Muñoz could have continued with Intact, but only in Moto3.

However, as the often over-eager prodigy no longer wanted to wait for a move up to the next class, Munoz joined Gresini Racing. There, David Munoz replaced the underperforming Sergio Garcia.

Munoz said after the official announcement ahead of the Valencia GP: “I’m really looking forward to embarking on this new adventure with a team like Gresini, where you really feel part of the family. We want to aim high right from the start. There’ll be a lot to learn, but we’re ready to take on the challenge and fight for the top places straight away. I’d like to thank everyone who has stood by me and helped me develop to get this far.”

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Neu an Bord: Munoz mit Luca Gresini und Teameignerin Nadia Padovani Foto: Gresini Racing Neu an Bord: Munoz mit Luca Gresini und Teameignerin Nadia Padovani © Gresini Racing

For team manager Luca Gresini, the situation in Moto2 is now all sorted, not least because the partnership with title sponsor Italjet has been confirmed. “I am delighted to announce that, together with ITALJET, we will be writing the next chapter in Gresini’s Moto2 history in 2027. We are immensely proud to carry the brand of such a significant Italian company on our motorbikes – a company with which we share the same values and a deep-rooted passion. Over the years, we have built a strong bond that has helped us develop a solid and competitive team capable of taking Italjet Gresini Moto2 to the top step of the podium at Aragón.”

Luca Gresini on the riders set to achieve these ambitious targets: “We want to achieve even more in 2027. We’ll have two outstanding riders by our side: Alonso, one of the most experienced riders in the middleweight class, and David, a young talent with whom we look forward to growing together, and who we’re convinced will bring us great success.”