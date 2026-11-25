At the end of the 2026 IDM Supersport season, Dirk Geiger of Team Apreco topped the standings and claimed his first title in the middleweight class. He had already secured a contract to move up to the Superbike class. His team-mate was denied victory in 2026, but it shouldn’t be long before he makes the leap. Together, they also secured the manufacturers’ championship title for Yamaha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twan Smit was competing as a lone Yamaha rider in the IDM Superbike class. As only the top two results count towards the manufacturers’ standings, the Dutchman was fighting a losing battle and finished third in the manufacturers’ championship. At least he finished ahead of rival Honda, who also fielded just one rider, Florian Alt. Smit had already bid farewell to the IDM early on and now has a contract for the Superbike World Championship in the bag.

Wim Vermeulen from Yamaha Germany hadn’t missed a single race in 2026, cheering on his lads. In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, he offers a glimpse behind the scenes.

Were you at Yamaha satisfied with the results? “2026 was Yamaha’s most successful season ever – that’s down to the hard work of the Apreco team and our Blu-Cru riders. Dirk Geiger lived up to expectations, and Lennox Lehmann has taken a huge step forward in his development – we’re really looking forward to 2027. After the wildcard appearance at the WSBK in Assen, it became clear to us just how big a step both riders have taken. Now it’s time to let everyone in on a little secret.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the secret? “Both riders raced with a full tank at every IDM weekend and also used a special torque curve that reduces acceleration in the first two gears. We also limited the power output during the first three weekends to levels close to the 2027 specifications, in order to simulate the 2027 conditions and increase the level of competition by staying as close as possible to the other riders, so that both could battle it out. To secure the title, Dirk has been racing in full-power mode since Oschersleben, and since then he has had every race 100 per cent under control and mastered the remainder of the season, thereby securing the title. You can imagine my quiet chuckle when one of the competitors used the 2027 regulations as an excuse for his poor performance – we actually pushed our drivers to the very limit to foster their development as drivers, but in reality, the conditions were the same for Dirk and Lennox at the start of the season.

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Sebastian Fränzschky Read More

How do you rate the performances and developments in the IDM Superbike series? “The Superbike season was indescribable for us. Finally having a motorbike again that can compete for podium places and even victories. We’re very grateful to Team Apreco for their commitment to this project – none of this would have been possible without them. Twan’s progress has also been spectacular, securing him a contract for a full 2027 WSBK season with an option for 2028. What other brand can claim to have developed a young rider from the IDM all the way to the WSBK? That is Yamaha’s great strength – there’s always room for talented riders. That is definitely my personal highlight of the season.”

Euro Moto Sportbike Manufacturers’ Championship

1. 557 points Triumph 2. 314 points Aprilia 3. 59 points Kawasaki 4. 58 points Yamaha 5. 0 points Honda

Euro Moto Supersport Manufacturers’ Championship

1. 514 points Yamaha 2. 356 points Ducati 3. 225 points Honda 4. 143 points MV Agusta 5. 109 points Kawasaki 6. 0 points Triumph 7. 0 points KTM

Advertisement

Advertisement

Euro Moto Superbike Manufacturers’ Championship