Superbike test at Jerez featuring five factory teams and six manufacturers
On Wednesday and Thursday this week, the Circuito de Jerez will be the focus of the 2027 Superbike World Championship. For some factory teams, this will be their final test of the year.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
By definition, a new season begins immediately after the final race. The two-day winter test in Jerez on 25 and 26 November therefore already counts towards the 2027 Superbike World Championship, and the days used by the participants will be deducted from their allocated quota.
Preparation for the new season is particularly important this time round, as it has been official since 31 July that two elements will work in tandem under the future balance rule: in addition to the current limit on fuel flow rate per manufacturer, a prescribed maximum rev limit will be introduced. This can be adjusted upwards or downwards by the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) every two events per manufacturer in increments of 500 rpm. The starting point depends on the maximum revs of the homologated production model. However, the exact details of this rule have yet to be finalised. Also new are the standard tyres from Michelin and the standard carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo.
A year ago, the winter weather did not cooperate. There were hardly any dry hours on the circuit, and it was unusually cold in southern Europe. The tests were almost entirely washed out. The forecasts for the next two days are more favourable: dry conditions and temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius.
Whilst
The new Superbike signings Brad Binder (BMW), Jack Miller (Yamaha) and Franco Morbidelli (Ducati) are still competing in MotoGP and will make their debuts in December.
Things are set to get interesting, at least amongst the few Supersport riders present. The Kawasaki works team will be fielding its new duo for the first time. David Salvador finished as runner-up in this year’s Sportbike World Championship and was subsequently promoted by the ‘Greens’. And his team-mate, former Moto3 champion Jaume Masia, joins from Ducati. Jeremy Alcoba finished third in the World Championship last season as a Kawasaki works rider; he is now Yamaha’s new figurehead and will be racing for the AS team run by Swiss manager Andrea Quadranti.
Participants in the SBK winter test at Jerez on 25–26 November:
Superbike:
Bimota: Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes, Xavi Fores, Florian Marino
Kawasaki: Garrett Gerloff
Pata Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli
Honda: Jake Dixon
HRC Test Team: Jonathan Rea?
BMW: Michael van der Mark
Marc VDS Ducati: Sam Lowes
Supersport:
Kawasaki: David Salvador, Jaume Masià
AS Blu Cru Yamaha: Jeremy Alcoba
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