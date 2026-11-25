The Formula 1 stars took to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit for the fourth time on Sunday, and for the third time, Max Verstappen emerged as the overall winner. For the first time, Verstappen started the Grand Prix in the gambling capital from pole position. And during the 50 laps of the race, he had his work cut out for him.

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Thanks to the new power units and the significant slipstream effect on the straights, the field remained bunched together – meaning the Dutchman frequently had to fend off attacks from his rivals and reclaim the lead. As always, he set about his task with total focus and made no mistakes, enabling him to celebrate the 75th Grand Prix victory of his Formula 1 career.

After the chequered flag had fallen, he was asked whether the fast street circuit with its long straights suited his driving style particularly well, and the four-time champion explained: “I don’t think it necessarily has anything to do with my driving style. It’s a very tricky circuit when it comes to warming up the tyres. And we’ve mostly managed that well.”

Max Verstappen: “It could just as easily have turned out differently”

“On top of that, we were simply superior in 2023,” recalled the 29-year-old. “The car was practically flying over the track, even though we probably didn’t get the tyres working perfectly back then. But the car was just really good,” he continued.

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And looking back at the 2024 Vegas race, which he finished fifth, he explained in his usual matter-of-fact manner: “In 2024 we had a lot of problems, partly because we didn’t have a low-drag wing. The tyres simply didn’t perform as we’d have liked. The following year, we finally had a suitable wing with us, and in my opinion that was a big help too, because the tyres were operating in a better performance range then.”

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This year’s race weekend began with problems once again, Verstappen went on to explain. “We had a few concerns with the car in practice, but the tyres worked well – and that was also the case in the race. However, to be honest, looking at the racing today, it was a bit of a lottery as to which of the top five drivers would come out on top in the end. It could just as easily have turned out differently. But yes, we’ve mostly got it right, apart from 2024 – that was an exception,” added the 75-time Grand Prix winner.