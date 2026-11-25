When the chequered flag falls at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on 29 November, an eventful MotoGP season will come to an end. This year, Valencia will only offer title drama in one category: Marc Márquez was already crowned MotoGP World Champion at Portimão, whilst in the Moto3 World Championship, Maximo Quiles claimed the junior riders’ title. In the Moto2 class, Manuel Gonzalez and Izan Guevara are still battling it out for the world title. Nevertheless, there is still time to look back at a MotoGP finale that made history.

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Title decider: Superstar vs. Underdog

In 2006, the situation in MotoGP looked completely different. Repsol Honda rider Nicky Hayden had built up a 51-point lead over Valentino Rossi after eleven of 17 races, but the Yamaha star was closing the gap race by race. Then came the shock at Estoril: Repsol team-mate Dani Pedrosa took out Nicky Hayden on the fifth lap. Rossi finished second, beaten by Toni Elias by two thousandths of a second, and headed to Valencia with an eight-point lead.

There, Rossi underlined his status as favourite by taking pole position, but botched the start and found himself stuck in the midfield. Meanwhile, Hayden quickly fought his way up to second place. Then, on the fifth lap, came the moment that decided the World Championship: Rossi lost the front end in a slow left-hand bend, slid into the gravel and only resumed the race in 20th place. It was a mistake of a kind rarely seen from the then five-time World Champion.

What followed was a comeback without a happy ending for VR46’s fans. Rossi fought his way up to 13th place, whilst Hayden crossed the line in third and was crowned world champion with 252 points to 247. It was a bitter blow for the Italian: in the end, he was exactly five points short – the very same five points that Elias had snatched from him in the photo finish at Estoril. On the cool-down lap, Rossi congratulated the American, who was weeping uncontrollably. The more consistent rider won the title.

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Valentino Rossi warf den WM-Titel in den Kies Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Valentino Rossi warf den WM-Titel in den Kies © Gold and Goose Photography

Stand-in rider Troy Bayliss surprised everyone with a MotoGP victory

In the shadow of the title drama, someone else wrote the real fairy tale of the day. Troy Bayliss, who had become Superbike World Champion for the second time on a Ducati just a few weeks earlier, stood in for the injured Sete Gibernau in the Ducati works team. Interestingly, Ducati had dropped the Australian from their MotoGP team at the end of 2004, and his 2005 season with Honda had ended with a serious wrist injury: nobody had expected him to return to Grand Prix racing.

The then 37-year-old immediately secured second place on the front row alongside Rossi on the Desmosedici GP6 and got off to a perfect start. Bayliss was the first to enter Turn 1 and did not relinquish the lead until he crossed the finish line. His team-mate Loris Capirossi, who needed second place to secure third in the World Championship, refrained from mounting a serious challenge. After 30 laps, the lead stood at 1.3 seconds. This marked Ducati’s first one-two finish in the MotoGP era.

Troy Bayliss war an jenem Tag nicht zu schlagen Foto: Gold & Goose Photography Troy Bayliss war an jenem Tag nicht zu schlagen © Gold & Goose Photography

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For Bayliss, it remained his first and only victory in the premier class, and also his final appearance there. The story even came full circle: in 2002, Bayliss had been one of the first to test the prototype Desmosedici; four years later, he won the final race of the 990cc era on it.

This brings us full circle to 2026. Just as back then, the premier class is contesting its final race under the old regulations: in 2006, the 990s gave way to the 800s; now the 1,000cc engines are making way for the 850s. Michelin, on whose tyres Hayden became world champion, is also stepping down after eleven years as the sole tyre supplier; from 2027, Pirelli will take over. Perhaps the final race of this era of regulations will produce a hero that nobody is expecting.