Deza Box 77 has largely made its mark in motorsport as a Kawasaki team, but in fact it is not tied to any manufacturer. Box 77 is an independent motorbike dealer which, alongside Ducati and Kawasaki, also stocks several Chinese brands in its shop. Including CF Moto.

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After Box 77 had competed in the inaugural season of the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship with Andrea Sibaja, the Córdoba-based Spanish team withdrew following the season finale. The switch from Yamaha to CF Moto for 2027 apparently prompted team boss Luis Castro to return. Given the withdrawal of several Yamaha teams, this change of heart by promoter Liberty is very welcome.

On Tuesday, Box 77 confirmed two riders: Natalia Rivera and Alejandra Fernandez. Rivera has been a regular competitor since 2025 and raced this year alongside world champion Maria Herrera for Team Giansanti Racing. Having finished eighth in the world championship, the 20-year-old from Madrid is the team’s number one rider.

At 17, her team-mate would not currently be eligible to compete, as the minimum age in the WorldWCR is 18. Fernández will come of age one month before the start of the season. Over the past two years, the teenager has competed in the Rookies Cup, though she rarely finished in the top 15.

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