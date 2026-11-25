Marc Márquez secured the MotoGP World Championship title ahead of schedule last weekend in Portimão. The Spaniard was absolutely delighted – it was his tenth title in total. After a difficult first third of the season, the 2026 World Championship title had initially seemed a distant prospect. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, MM93 was already 102 points adrift in the overall standings. It was then that the 33-year-old exceptional rider began his comeback.

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“The fifth consecutive riders’ title: Ducati is writing yet another historic chapter in MotoGP, and the fact that this is happening in our anniversary year fills me with immeasurable pride,” said Ducati Corse CEO Gigi Dall’Igna in a post on his LinkedIn account. “Every world championship title is unique and tells its own story. You remain forever connected to every rider who has won it and share a magnificent personal experience that is forever woven into the history of our motorsport. Yet this year’s triumph holds special significance, as it highlights crucial strengths that go far beyond the mere technical superiority we have demonstrated in recent seasons. Indeed, we had to face extraordinarily strong and fast rivals; rivals with whom, all things considered, we were on a par, delivering lap records and hard-fought victories. My most sincere congratulations go to them for setting the bar so high.”

“In this thrilling, fiercely contested duel, other decisive factors made the real difference: values that I hold dear and which lend this new title a very special appeal,” Dall’Igna continued. “This World Championship rightly belongs to our entire team: the victory is down to our ability to master a gruelling campaign that spanned the entire season. Starting afresh, fighting together against adversity, regrouping and coming back tenaciously. That’s exactly what it was: this was the World Championship in which we faced the biggest deficit after Mugello – a massive gap of 100 points; yet that deficit didn’t hold us back for a single second, because our belief in the title never wavered. It was the determination of the entire team, the resilience of each and every one of us who gave our all for the group, that allowed the full potential of all the Ducati women and men to be realised – both at home and at the racetrack. A team that I am privileged to represent and to whom I can never thank enough.”

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Gigi is aiming for the manufacturers’ title: “We’ll fight right up to the very last moment!”

At the end of his remarks, Gigi returned to the subject of world champion Marc Márquez. “Now let’s celebrate the champion and his tenth world title – truly incredible figures. Marc has won – a resurgent phenomenon who knew how to make his mark, even when he wasn’t the fastest on the track,” said the Italian engineer. “He knew how to pace himself and how to handle himself in the trickiest races, so that he could then dominate those in which he had the upper hand. Mentally, technically and strategically, he borders on perfection: he has continued to develop and has reached an exemplary level of racing maturity. He knows what to do and when; he seizes every opportunity, optimises his performance and gets the very best out of every situation: in other words, he simply has that extra gear. And yes, not least, our decision to bring him on board and his unwavering determination to move to Ducati were decisive factors: the reason for this became even clearer this year.”

One title is still up for grabs at the MotoGP season finale in Valencia: the prestigious Constructors’ Championship is still undecided. Ahead of the final round in Spain, Aprilia leads Ducati by nine points. “It’s not over yet: our full commitment and focus are now on the decisive Constructors’ Championship, which is still up for grabs: whatever happens, we’ll fight right up to the very last moment,” said Gigi Dall’Igna, looking ahead.