As is well known, the FIA WEC consists of two classes. Alongside the Hypercars, which compete amongst themselves for overall victory in the races, the LMGT3 cars also compete in the World Endurance Championship. The nine manufacturers – Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche – are each represented by two cars on the grid. The two Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo cars were entered by Vista AF Corse in 2026 and driven by François Hériau, Simon Mann and Alessio Rovera, as well as by Francesco Castellacci, Thomas Flohr and Davide Rigon.

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Whilst the Ferrari driven by Hériau, Mann and Rovera finished the season in sixth place, Castellacci, Flohr and Rigon had to settle for 17th place in the overall standings. The trio scored 13 points. Their best result came at the Fuji round in Japan, where they secured fourth place.

“I had a difficult season in the FIA WEC,” says Ferrari works driver Rigon, looking back on the team’s campaign in the World Endurance Championship. “The best result was at Fuji. We came quite close to the podium there. In fact, we were just over a second off – and that was in a 6-hour race. The rest of the season’s races were really tough. We still had our best chances at Le Mans. But there we had to retire around midnight following contact with another car. Now I’m looking forward to the coming season.”

Also competing in the IMSA with Ferrari

However, Rigon didn’t just compete in the FIA WEC for Ferrari in 2026. For example, he also raced in the American IMSA series. The circumstances were different there. Together with his works team-mates Daniel Serra and, at times, Alessandro Pier Guidi, he shared a 296 GT3 Evo from the legendary Risi Competizione team and competed in the GTD Pro class.

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“Racing in IMSA was a different experience, as three professional drivers competed together. I drove with Daniel Serra and Alessandro Pier Guidi,” Rigon explains. “What’s more, the approach is completely different, as there are lots of yellow flag periods. In IMSA, the aim is for all the cars to stay together so that there are exciting restarts. Everyone stays very close together right up until the final hour. Of course, performance is very important, but it’s actually the strategy that makes the big difference.”

Whilst the focus in IMSA is therefore on tactics, the FIA WEC is much more about driving flat out at all times. “In the FIA WEC, it’s all about pure performance. You have to show your speed the whole time during the races,” Rigon explains. “Every second counts – just as much as every pit stop. If you make even a small mistake, it’s hard to fight your way back – even at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That’s because in the FIA WEC, there are usually Full Course Yellow periods instead of a safety car. So it’s extremely difficult to make up lost ground.”