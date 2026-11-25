Until now, the French manufacturer Sherco has been known primarily as a specialist in uncompromising trial bikes, sports enduro bikes and rally motorbikes for use in motorcycling competitions. At events such as the Dakar Rally, the works team has clocked up hundreds of thousands of kilometres of racing over the years under the toughest conditions. The Nîmes-based brand is now applying this off-road expertise to the booming segment of mid-sized touring enduros for the first time. At the EICMA motorbike show in Milan, Sherco surprised visitors with the Sahara 450, which was on display at the stand as a highly developed pre-production model and is still subject to minor adjustments before production begins next year.

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When it comes to the powertrain, Sherco is making a radical break with its own tradition and moving away from the single-cylinder design of its Dakar factory machines. The Sahara 450 is powered by a liquid-cooled 449 cc in-line twin-cylinder engine with two overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder. The engine is likely to be sourced from the Chinese manufacturer QJMotor. QJMotor already fits this in-line twin-cylinder engine – whose architecture is based on Honda’s 500cc engine – into a touring enduro, the SRT 450 RX.

Sherco states that the Sahara 450 delivers a peak power output of 47.5 PS and a maximum torque of 41 Nm – in line with the A2 driving licence category. A six-speed gearbox and a multi-plate oil-bath clutch with anti-hopping function transmit power to the rear wheel, whilst traction control on loose terrain ensures safety.

Design eines Rallyemotorrads, alltagstaugliche Technik: Sherco Sahara 450 Foto: Sherco Design eines Rallyemotorrads, alltagstaugliche Technik: Sherco Sahara 450 © Sherco

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Whilst the engine relies on tried-and-tested mass-production technology, the chassis bears the unmistakable hallmark of the French off-road division. A sturdy frame made from chrome-molybdenum steel tubing forms the chassis. At the front is an adjustable USD fork, whilst at the rear is an equally adjustable central shock absorber. Both suspension components provide 240 mm of travel, which, combined with 250 mm of ground clearance and the one-piece, 875 mm high seat, underlines the bike’s off-road credentials. In keeping with this, the wire-spoke wheels come in the classic enduro sizes of 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear; on the show model, they were fitted with deep-tread tyres. The front wheel is braked with surprising force via a dual-disc brake system featuring two 300 mm discs and twin-piston calipers from Brembo, supplemented by a 240 mm disc at the rear.

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The Sahara 450 is well equipped for longer journeys off the beaten track. A 19-litre fuel tank promises a practical range of over 400 km. Behind the frame-mounted fairing, featuring a transparent windscreen and distinctive LED lighting signature, lies a modern cockpit with a seven-inch TFT colour display, which offers an integrated navigation function as well as a Bluetooth interface. Further features of the pre-production model include USB-A and USB-C charging sockets, hand guards with integrated indicators, engine protection, heated grips and a heated seat, although these comfort features may be offered as optional extras in the production model.

However, Sherco left two crucial questions unanswered in Milan: neither the kerb weight nor a specific retail price has been disclosed as yet. The weight, in particular, will reveal just how hard the engineers have worked on the development of the 450 Sahara to meet the minimum weight specified by law. If the power limit of 38 kW (47.6 PS) is utilised to the full, the motorcycle’s kerb weight must not be less than 175 kg.

However, it will be some time yet before the first models arrive at dealerships, as production is not due to start until the second half of 2027.

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