Whilst established manufacturers such as Aprilia, with the RS 457, and Kawasaki, with the Ninja 500, are opting for smoother-running twin-cylinder in-line engines in the A2 sports class, Fantic is forging its own path with its first fully faired supersport bike. Following initial studies as early as 2024, Fantic first launched the unf fairlyed Stealth 500 roadster. The production version of the Imola 500, which is set to hit the market for the 2027 season, has now been unveiled at the Milan Motorcycle Show.

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The motorbike is being developed and manufactured at the Motori Minarelli plant in Calderara di Reno, northern Italy – in the immediate vicinity of the eponymous Imola circuit. This follows Fantic’s acquisition of the engine manufacturer Minarelli from Yamaha in 2020. Since the takeover by Fantic, Motori Minarelli has no longer functioned solely as an engine supplier (though it continues to supply Yamaha and other manufacturers), but as a central development, manufacturing and assembly plant for Fantic itself. Since then, Motori Minarelli has no longer functioned merely as an engine supplier (though it continues to supply Yamaha and other manufacturers), but as a central development, manufacturing and assembly plant for Fantic itself.

At the heart of the Imola 500 is the liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder MM460 engine with a displacement of 463 ccm. Two overhead camshafts control the four valves via rocker arms. For use in the supersport bike, the engineers have specifically revised the Euro 5+-homologated engine. A redesigned airbox, a modified exhaust manifold and a lighter piston reduce oscillating masses and allow a maximum revs of 10,500 rpm. Fuel delivery is handled by an electronic fuel injection system with a 46 mm throttle body and ride-by-wire control. Further features include a multi-plate anti-hopping clutch in an oil bath and a six-speed gearbox.

Fantic has not yet revealed the exact performance figures, but does state a dry weight of just 150 kg. With a 12-litre fuel tank and other fluids, this would result in an estimated kerb weight of 162 kg. According to the EU driving licence directive, this would mean it has 45 PS, allowing it to be ridden with an A2 licence.

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For the chassis, Fantic combines a front steel trellis frame with forged aluminium side plates, a bolted-on steel rear subframe and an aluminium swingarm with a lower brace. The bulky front silencer sits low beneath the engine, whilst the compact rear silencer has been positioned high up.

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Fantic makes a real statement with the suspension components, which come from the newly established in-house suspension division, FRS (Fantic Racing Suspension). At the front, a 43 mm Track43 USD fork with 130 mm of travel guides the front wheel; it is adjustable for compression and rebound. At the rear, a Track14 central monoshock is fitted, which, in addition to preload, rebound damping and low- and high-speed compression damping, is also adjustable in monoshock length. This allows the suspension geometry to be adapted to different uses (road, racetrack, city traffic) or the rider’s preferences. Unlike its sister model, the Stealth 500, which is fitted with a tubular handlebar, the Imola features a specific upper triple clamp and handlebar stems clamped directly to the fork tubes.

Braking is provided by a ByBre braking system with a radially mounted brake caliper and a 320 mm disc at the front, as well as a 230 mm disc at the rear. Five-spoke cast aluminium wheels are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres in sizes 110/70-17 at the front and 150/60-17 at the rear.

Hochwertig ausgestattetes Supersport-Motorrad – und dazu A2-tauglich Foto: Fantic Hochwertig ausgestattetes Supersport-Motorrad – und dazu A2-tauglich © Fantic

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The Imola 500 also stands out from the usual standard in its class when it comes to electronics: a six-axis IMU enables lean-angle-sensitive cornering ABS, which can be deactivated on the rear wheel for track use; the same applies to lean-angle-sensitive traction control. The 5-inch TFT display allows you to select the four riding modes ‘Street’, ‘Wet’, ‘Track’ and ‘Custom’ can be selected via the 5-inch TFT display; these link the two engine maps, ‘Fun’ and ‘Wet’, with different levels of control for the rider assistance systems. LED lighting with dual-lens headlights and a USB-C charging socket round off the standard equipment.

Deliveries of the Fantic Imola 500 will begin in May 2027 in two colour variants. In Italy, the list price is €6,990; prices for Germany, Austria and Switzerland have not yet been set.