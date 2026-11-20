It’s unforgettable how Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton clashed in Mexico. The Monegasque driver’s aggressive driving ultimately led to Max Verstappen winning a race in which Ferrari had the best car.

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Lewis Hamilton was fuming and didn’t mince his words after the thrilling World Championship race. Team principal Fred Vasseur spoke of a lack of respect towards the team. A discussion took place in Brazil. Since then, those involved have been making a clear effort to smooth things over.

But even here in Las Vegas, Leclerc and Hamilton were asked how things stood with the truce.

Leclerc plays it all down: “The discussion went very well, and after just a few sentences you could feel the tension melting away. Everything’s fine. It was all blown out of proportion, but I’ve been used to that since 2019, when I started at Ferrari.”

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“It’s in the nature of things that we won’t always see eye to eye. And I think there has to be room to hold a different view. Like, for example, about what happened in Mexico. But just talking about it took all the pressure off.”

Lewis Hamilton in the paddock at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit: “Charles is a brilliant driver. We’ve gone into detail about what happens when we flip down our visors. It’s crystal clear that we understand each other, we know our limits, and we know – the aim must be to achieve the best result for the team. That’s why I don’t think this will be a problem in the future. I have no concerns or fears about competing against him, and I don’t think he has any against me.”