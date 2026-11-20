Ferrari held their own on the wet first day of free practice in Las Vegas: Charles Leclerc held the fastest time for quite a while on the fast Strip Circuit, but right at the end, George Russell (Mercedes) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine) benefited from the improved conditions and edged ahead of the Monegasque driver.

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Lewis Hamilton showed at various points with a number of sector best times that he can shine with more than just his new helmet. But, of all times, during his most promising attempt, his long-standing Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas happened to be in his way.

The seven-time world champion was badly held up by the ten-time Grand Prix winner. The Englishman drew level with the Finn and made an annoyed hand gesture. Then the Briton huffed over the radio: “I’ve just been badly blocked.”

Race engineer Carlos Santi: “Yes, we saw that – a shame, your lap had been going very well up to that point.”

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Surprisingly, the FIA stewards either hadn’t seen it or didn’t consider it worth investigating further. We’ve seen penalties handed out for less serious incidents.

In the end, Hamilton finished sixth fastest and summed up his day as follows: “You can just forget about a day like this in terms of what we’ve learnt; we’re going into qualifying blind.”

“I had to sit out the first practice session, but given the tricky conditions, it didn’t matter this time. We were able to gauge how conditions change during the tricky switch from wet tyres to intermediates – you always learn something there. But qualifying will take place in dry conditions, which is a completely different challenge.”