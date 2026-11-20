It wasn’t quite world-champion material: Kimi Antonelli finished the first day of practice on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in 8th place, whilst, of all people, his Mercedes team-mate George Russell set the fastest time.

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Antonelli’s Las Vegas weekend got off to a bad start anyway: he is one of the five drivers (so far) who will face a grid penalty for the street race. The Bologna-born driver needs a new internal combustion engine, which will mean a five-place grid penalty.

Only 17 drivers took part in the first practice session, none of whom completed a full timed lap: the drivers were unable to get the rain tyres up to temperature, and the conditions were far too treacherous.

In the second practice session, when Kimi Antonelli also made the switch from wet tyres to intermediates, the rear tyres became too hot and the front tyres too cold. This led to severe oversteer, and Kimi’s Mercedes team spent most of the session trying to find the right balance.

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So, a new combustion engine for Kimi – it’s the upgraded Mercedes engine. That means a five-place grid penalty. There’s also a new turbocharger, but as Antonelli is still within his allocation, there’s no penalty for that.

The Italian says: “We don’t expect any significant power gain from the new turbo; the new version is simply intended to improve a few areas where we’ve been struggling.”

“Above all, it will serve to improve the feel we have in the car whilst driving. There will be a minimal gain in performance, but we’re talking about less than a tenth of a second per lap.”

Mercedes wants to help George Russell secure second place in the Drivers’ Championship. Kimi says: “First and foremost, I’ll try to do my best and win as many races as possible, but if the opportunity arises to help him, then I’ll definitely do so. I’ll be a team player – provided the opportunity arises.”

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