After 15 years in the Motorcycle World Championship, Brad Binder is now set to contest his final two MotoGP events at Portimão and Valencia. In 2027, he will continue his career with the BMW works team in the Superbike World Championship.

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Before Binder leaves the GP paddock, he wants to enjoy one last ride on his KTM RC16. Portimão is the perfect place for that. “It was great to have a week’s break after the overseas races, and it’s lovely to be back in Portimão. This place is amazing and it’s always a mad experience to race here,” the 31-year-old said, looking ahead. “On the MotoGP bike, it always feels so tiny here, especially when you’re coming from a place like Qatar, where everything is so fast and fluid.”

The 4.592 km-long Autodromo Internacional do Algarve has 15 corners and a 969 m-long start-finish straight. A maximum gradient of 6.2 per cent and a maximum descent of 12 per cent give the ‘rollercoaster’ its name.

Brad Binder: “There are elements at play here that you don’t find anywhere else”

“You’re fully occupied the whole time; it feels a bit like being on a go-kart track – as if you’re constantly throwing the bike from side to side,” Binder explained. “And with all the changes in elevation, it’s mad. There are elements at play here that you won’t find anywhere else.” Is it tougher than at the Sachsenring, which is also a small circuit? “Physically, it’s a bit tougher on a MotoGP bike. Once you’ve completed a race distance here, you really feel it.”

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The MotoGP stars have contested 20 race weekends so far this year. Most recently, they had to tackle three Grands Prix in quick succession in Australia, Malaysia and Qatar. Now the riders have the last two events in Europe ahead of them. “I’ve got used to it. Whether I’m at overseas races or in Europe, I’m not really at home anyway,” said the South African. “I like travelling around and it’s not a problem at all.”