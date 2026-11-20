Stefan Bradl competed in his first Grand Prix in 2005; by 2024, he had racked up 214 races over his long career. The Bavarian rode his final full MotoGP season in 2016 with the Aprilia works team, after which he competed for Red Bull Honda in the World Superbike Championship for a further year. From 2018 until the end of 2024, Bradl was a development and reserve rider for Honda Racing Corporation, responsible for all factory entries of the world’s largest motorbike manufacturer. On 17 November 2024, the 36-year-old competed in his final race in Barcelona; in the two years since then, he has continued to work for Honda as a MotoGP test rider. This contract expires on 31 December 2026.

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Then a new chapter in life will begin for the Zahlingen native, who is now the father of a daughter and a young son. In a brief, matter-of-fact announcement posted on its social media channels, HRC stated: “Stefan Bradl appointed HRC Sports Coordinator.” The 2011 Moto2 World Champion and Honda-HRC development rider will embark on a new chapter in his career as HRC Sports Coordinator, drawing on his two decades of Grand Prix experience to support HRC’s MotoGPriders from 2027 onwards on the racetrack. In this role, he will also support HRC’s various youth development programmes worldwide.”

A role at HRC: a third career path for Stefan Bradl

“That was always my plan,” grinned the man who, with 53 top-10 finishes, is by far the most successful German MotoGP rider, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. “That’s also why my stint as an expert on ServusTV is coming to an end; Valencia will be my last race for them. After my career as a racing driver, my second interesting venture was as a journalist, as an expert who is allowed to voice his opinion, observe what’s happening on the track and report it unfiltered. And now comes the third chapter, in which I’ll be supporting a team and, in an official capacity, trying to win races and secure titles. That’s an exciting prospect for me because I’ll be working with riders and getting to know the other side of a team.”

So we’ll make sure the sporting performance is up to scratch. Stefan Bradl on his new role

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From 2012 to 2014, Bradl rode for LCR Honda for three full MotoGP seasons; later in his career, he added a further 45 Grands Prix for the Japanese manufacturer through wildcard and substitute appearances.

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Bradl will be on site at every Grand Prix in 2027 – what exactly will his new job involve? “It’ll be a combination of watching from the trackside, but I’ll also act as a link between the riders’ perspective and the company behind the scenes, helping them make sense of it all,” explained Stefan. “So that it comes across more smoothly and clearly. That’s how we’ll ensure the sporting performance is up to scratch. The riders, technicians and the whole company should receive support in this way.”

Confidence at Honda for the new MotoGP era